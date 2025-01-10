UNICEF Says Over 3 Million Children In Sudan At Risk Of Severe Malnutrition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned today that around 3.2 million children under the age of five in Sudan are at risk of severe malnutrition.

UNICEF's Chief, Advocacy and Communication in Sudan, Eva Hinds, stated in press remarks that of this number, about 772,000 children are suffering from severe malnutrition.

A UN-backed assessment released last month reported that famine has spread in some regions of Sudan, with the situation worsening in the Darfur region.

The Global Hunger Monitor indicated that the scope of famine in Sudan has expanded to five new areas and is likely to spread to five more regions by May.

It is expected that 24.6 million people will face high levels of acute food insecurity.

The humanitarian situation in Sudan is significantly worsening as the conflict continues for more than twenty months since the crisis erupted on April 15, 2023.



