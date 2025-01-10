Fighting For TPP Ongoing In Kurakhove, Russians Attempting To Push Defense Forces Out Of Town

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kurakhove sector, Russian forces are attempting to attack the village of Dachne and push the Defense Forces of Ukraine out of the town.

Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia Group of Forces, announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“The Russians are currently trying to attack in the area of Dachne and push Ukrainian forces out of Kurakhove,” Trehubov said.

He noted that Ukrainian are in control of the Kurakhove thermal power (TPP), inflicting significant damage on the enemy and destroying substantial amounts of enemy equipment.

In addition, when asked about the possible deployment of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems in Chasiv Yar by the occupiers, Trehubov did not confirm this information.

“I have not received confirmation regarding the Solntsepyok yet. While the weapon is undoubtedly powerful, it is important to note that it is also accompanied by significant limitations. First of all, it has a very short range and very low accuracy, so I believe that if it is deployed, we have quite a good chance of destroying it. I'm not ready to comment on whether it is currently being used. We have not received any such information so far,” the spokesman added.

In his words, there has been no advance in Chasiv Yar, and the fighting continues on the same demarcation lines. This also applies to the neighboring settlements.

As reported by Ukrinform, 161 combat engagements with Russian invaders occurred at the front over the day.