HFSA And Elsevier Announce Inaugural Editor-In-Chief Of New Journal Of Cardiac Failure-Intersections

is a new open-access scientific journal dedicated to advancing knowledge in heart failure and its intersections with other disciplines within the broader cardiovascular community, set to launch its first issue in 2025. It has joined the JCF Family of Journals, led by the Journal of Cardiac Failure,

the official journal of HFSA.

An accomplished clinician, Dr. Katz is board-certified in Cardiovascular Medicine, Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, and Critical Care Medicine. He brings a wealth of expertise to JCF-Intersections, currently serving as the Associate Chief of Cardiology and Director of Inpatient Cardiology at Bellevue – the nation's oldest hospital; Program Director for the NYU Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Fellowship; Associate Director of the NYU Left Ventricular Assist Device Program and a Professor of Medicine at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

Dr. Katz has dedicated his career to improving understanding and treatment of heart failure and related conditions. His research has focused on examining optimal methods for managing cardiogenic shock, elucidating best practice principles for the use of temporary and durable mechanical circulatory support strategies, and enhancing both process and outcome in the care of those with cardiovascular critical illness. Dr. Katz has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals, and currently serves as the inaugural President of the Society of Critical Care Cardiology.

"I am thrilled to have this incredible opportunity to take the helm of the new Journal of Cardiac Failure-Intersections, and to work collaboratively with the JCF family, HFSA, and innumerable incredible colleagues from across the globe," said Dr. Katz. "I hope this will become a diverse and inclusive forum that champions innovative discussion, unique viewpoints, and novel ideas that will speak to both our community and to our patients."

As Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Katz will spearhead the development of the journal's editorial mission and standards. A key priority will be the selection of a distinguished Editorial Board composed of leading experts across diverse specialties within all areas of medicine for which heart failure intersects. This collaborative team will ensure that JCF-Intersections upholds the highest standards of scientific integrity and innovation.

Dr. Katz went on to add, "I look forward to finding new and fun ways to support scientific curiosity - particularly among trainees and early career investigators - to enhance knowledge generation and dissemination, to harness uncommon partnerships, to entertain, and even to debate. Historically some of the most powerful innovations have occurred at the intersections of life, and I anticipate the Journal of Cardiac Failure: Intersections will fully embrace this concept – whether it be at the intersection of heart failure with other subspecialties, health policy, the environment, ethics, entrepreneurship, the humanities, well-being, or something entirely unexpected."

"The appointment of Dr. Katz as Editor-in-Chief marks an exciting next step towards the launch of JCF-Intersections," said Michael Felker, MD, FHFSA, 2024-2025 HFSA President. "The Board of Directors is confident that his vision and leadership will set a strong foundation for the journal's success, and we look forward to the impactful research and advancements that will emerge under Dr. Katz's guidance. This journal will undoubtedly contribute to a growing repository of knowledge that enhances our understanding and treatment of heart failure and its related fields."

