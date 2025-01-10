USA Track & Field Inks Primetime Timing As Its Official Timing Partner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Track & Field is excited to announce its new partnership with PrimeTime Timing as the Official Timing Company for USATF Indoor and Outdoor Championships. As part of this new multi-year partnership, PrimeTime Timing will provide top-tier services at premier USATF competitions including championships and Grand Prix events, beginning with the USATF Indoor Championships in Staten Island, New York. The partnership will span four years and will run through the 2028 season.

USATF is dedicated to providing the highest level of competition as the No. 1 track and field team in the world, and this partnership with PrimeTime Timing is an integral step toward delivering excellence. PrimeTime is known for their reliability and precision to seamlessly deliver the most accurate results. With their technology, fans and athletes can expect real-time data in a user-friendly way, making them an ideal partner at USATF events.

“We are thrilled to partner with PrimeTime Timing, a company known for its accurate and reliable service," said USATF CEO Max Siegel.“At USATF, we aim to create the best experience possible for athletes and fans alike while highlighting the extraordinary talent of American athletes. With PrimeTime Timing's wealth of knowledge and expertise, we are confident that we will continue to raise the bar.”

"We are honored to partner with USATF as their Official Timing Provider through the next Olympiad,” said PrimeTime Timing Founder and CEO Sean Gavigan.“At PrimeTime Timing, our goal is to support athletes by delivering unparalleled accuracy and reliability, allowing them to focus on their performance. This partnership represents an incredible opportunity to work alongside USATF to provide the highest quality timing services for the nation's premier track and field events."

Set to extend through the 2028 season, this partnership aligns with USATF's long-term goal to deliver the best-of-its-kind competitions. This partnership will further establish USATF as a global leader in the sport while attracting international attention to key events.

About USATF

USA Track & Field (USATF) is the national governing body for track and field, long-distance running, and race walking in the United States. USATF encompasses the world's oldest organized sports, some of the most-watched events of Olympic broadcasts, the country's No. 1 high school and junior high school participatory sport and more than 30 million adult runners in the United States. For more information on USATF, visit . For more information on PrimeTime Timing, visit pttiming.com .

About PTT

PrimeTime Timing (PTT) is a leading sports technology company founded in 2003, specializing in advanced solutions for active-sport events. Annually managing over 500 events, PTT offers services such as photo finish and RFID timing, athlete tracking, customized results, and LED display solutions.



PTT supports a number of nationally broadcasted events, including the Millrose Games, New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, USATF Grand Prix Series, and USATF Championships, highlighted by the 2024 Olympic Trials. These high-profile partnerships showcase PTT's commitment to delivering top-tier timing and results solutions for premier athletic events.

Attachment

PrimeTime Timing and USATF

