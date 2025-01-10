Ukrainian Border Guards Repel Russian Assault On Kupiansk Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the rapid response command of the Chernihiv Border Detachment successfully repelled Russian in the Kupiansk sector of the front.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS).

Over the course of several days, the enemy attempted to storm the border guards' positions in small groups, using mortar and small arms fire.

"Thanks to professionalism and accuracy, these attempts were halted with small arms. Yesterday, the enemy decided to launch an assault with a reinforced group, but the border guards withstood all waves of attacks and forced the enemy to retreat," the SBGS emphasized.

Additionally, aerial reconnaissance played a key role in this confrontation, constantly informing the soldiers about potential threats and providing support with strikes against the Russians.

Thanks to the coordinated work of the border guards, aerial reconnaissance, and support from the National Guard unit, nine Russian soldiers were eliminated within two days.

As reported by Ukrinform, drone operators from the Stalevyi Kordon (Steel Border) brigade of the Border Guard Service destroyed a Russian communications antenna in the Northern direction.