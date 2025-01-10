Ukraine's Defense Forces Hit Ammo Depot In Russia's Rostov Region Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Early on January 10, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) together with the Ukrainian Navy, using drones and the Neptune missile, struck an ammunition and drone storage facility near the village of Chaltyr in Russia's Rostov region.

This was reported to Ukrinform by sources in the SBU.

"The SBU, together with the Ukrainian Navy, hit a crucial target - a warehouse of reconnaissance drones that correct enemy strikes on Ukrainian cities and the front line. Now, there will be fewer of these Russian 'birds' in the sky. Operations against military targets in the enemy's rear will continue," reported an informed source in the SBU.

According to the source, "first, the Security Service's drones overloaded the Russian air defense, and then the Neptune missile arrived at the target." The interlocutor also noted that the Russians spent the entire night complaining on social media about the sounds of drones, the operation of Russian air defense systems, and writing about a strong explosion from the missile. Later, they discussed multiple explosions near Chaltyr, indicating secondary detonation of munitions.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, camouflaged military objects in Rostov and Leningrad regions of the aggressor state Russia were attacked. Media reported that after the nighttime drone attack, a fire broke out at an industrial zone in Gatchina, Leningrad region, where an acetone production plant caught fire. A large fire also occurred at the "PlastFactor" plant in Rostov region.