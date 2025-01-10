Mickey Arthur Takes Over As Northern Superchargers Director Of Cricket In The Hundred

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Mickey Arthur, Derbyshire's head of cricket, has been appointed as Director of for the Northern Superchargers franchise in The Hundred. In his new role, Arthur will advise on recruitment for both men's and women's teams, as well as providing support to head coaches, Andrew Flintoff and Lisa Keightley.

Derbyshire also said Arthur will remain with the team during the Metro One-Day Cup campaign, while his role at The Hundred, whose fifth edition starts from August this year, would then become a 'largely hands-off role'.

"I'm delighted to be taking on this role with Northern Supercharges and am very excited to get started ahead of the 2025 edition of The Hundred. Whilst the Northern Superchargers haven't lifted any silverware in the competition yet, both the men's and women's teams have put in some strong performances over the years and shown a lot of potential.”

“I'm looking forward to working with both Freddie Flintoff and Lisa Keightley to build strong squads, and a culture that will see us enjoy success in 2025. I'd also like to thank Derbyshire for supporting me in taking on this role, in addition to the long-term project we are developing at The County Ground."

“Derbyshire remains my primary focus and I'm committed to achieving our goals of bringing success to the Club. We encourage all of our players and coaches to develop their skills in new environments and this is another example of that. As a Club, our personnel are in demand and that's a testament to the work being done behind the scenes, and we are confident results will soon come on-field,” said Arthur in a statement.

In The Hundred, Arthur takes over from Marcus North, who departs after three years with the team. Arthur, 56, has significant international coaching experience in his native country South Africa as well as with Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, who he coached to 2017 Champions Trophy triumph in England.

“Mickey remains fully-committed to Derbyshire, he lives and breathes the Club and we hope that he can use this opportunity to showcase the quality Derbyshire has. It's been a positive winter, with Mickey, Wayne (Madsen) and Zak (Chappell) lifting silverware overseas, while Harry Moore and Pat Brown have represented us within the England setup recently.”

“Our squad has been working hard over the winter, and this will ramp up even further over the next couple of months to give us the best possible chance of success in 2025, with an exciting summer ahead,” said Derbyshire Chief Executive Ryan Duckett.