People's Artist Malakhanum Ayyubova To Hold Meeting In Shamakhi
Date
1/10/2025 8:11:25 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
A meeting with mugham singer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan
Malakhanum Ayyubova will take place at Shamakhi Center for Creative
Education, on January 14, Azernews reports.
The event is organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific,
Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) with the
support of the Mountainous Shirvan Regional Department of Culture
as part of the "Friend of the Master" project.
The meeting will discuss the history and development of the art
of khanenda (mugham singer) and mugham, popularization and teaching
of national musical culture.
At the event, Malakhanum Ayyubova and talented youth will
perform various mughams and tasnifs.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli.
