Jack Ma's Vote Of Support Causes Alibaba Shares To Jump 5%

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) shares recently went up by 5% after the giant's cofounder Jack Ma gave the company a vote of support . In a lengthy memo issued to Alibaba employees, Ma endorsed the company's internal restructuring efforts and caused its share prices to surge.

The former Alibaba CEO has kept a low profile since he stepped down from Alibaba's top position amid...

Read More>>

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire (“CW”) is a specialized communications with a focus on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. It is one of 60+ brands within

the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

ChineseWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

ChineseWire is powered by IBN