Psychedelicnewsbreaks Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) Research Published In“Journal Of Medicinal Chemistry”

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation, psychedelic-based options, is reporting that its research has been published in a prestigious biweekly, peer-reviewed publication. Titled“Synthesis and Structure-Activity Relationships of 2,5-dimethoxy-4-substituted phenethylamines and the discovery of CYB210010: A potent, orally bioavailable and long-acting serotonin 5-HT

2

receptor agonist,” the research manuscript has been published in the

“Journal of Medicinal Chemistry.” According to the announcement, the research is focused on the structure-activity relationships (“SAR”) of a broad range of 2C-X analogs. In addition, it led to the discovery of CYB210010, a potent and long-acting serotonin 5-HT

2

receptor agonist with favorable pharmacokinetic properties. Cybin intends to focus future investigations on the development of CYB210010 and related molecules as novel therapeutics for psychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet needs.“We are delighted that our research on phenethylamine serotonin 5-HT

2

receptor agonists was published in this important journal,” said Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale in the press release.“This study is an example of our expanding scope of innovative development work beyond our clinical tryptamine programs. This publication is a testament not only to our scientific leadership in the field of 5-HT

2

receptor agonists, the receptor family believed to mediate the therapeutic effects of classic psychedelics, but also to the depth and breadth of our expertise as we continue to advance the study of the role of next-generation psychedelic-based treatment options for mental health and neurological disorders.”

To view the full publication, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental-health conditions. Cybin's goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug-discovery platforms, innovative drug-delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. The company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder, and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for generalized anxiety disorder; the company also has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

