JCB Unveils A New E-Book That Empowers Merchants And Acquirers To Harness Growth Drivers In The European Region

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) JCB unveils a new that empowers merchants and acquirers to harness growth drivers in the European region The European payments is ripe for growth, driven by evolving consumer expectations and technological advancements

JCB International Co, Ltd, the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co, Ltd, Japan's only international payment brand, has today released a new e-book "The Evolution of Payments: Key Growth Drivers across the European Region," providing expert insights into the key trends shaping the future of payments in Europe. The e-book explores:



The 5 biggest growth drivers in the European market

How to thrive in the new payments landscape Insights from leading merchant acquirers, Worldpay, Nexi and Worldline

By leveraging the strategies outlined in this guide, both merchants and acquirers can adapt to the evolving payments landscape and capitalise on the growing demand for seamless and secure transactions.

The European region presents significant growth opportunities for merchants and acquirers, with consumers increasingly seeking frictionless payment experiences. The e-book highlights the rise in cross-border spending, fuelled by a resurgence in tourism and the continued growth of eCommerce. European tourism has rebounded, with visitor arrivals in 2024 exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 6% and spending up 13.7% compared to 2023.[1] This growth is particularly pronounced among Asian travellers, with arrivals from China and Japan up 64% and 53% respectively compared to 2023.[2]

The e-book also addresses the growing importance of cybersecurity and fraud prevention, as digital payments become increasingly prevalent. It explores how innovations like AI, digital wallets, and contactless payments are transforming the payments landscape. By publishing this guide, JCB aims to showcase the need for businesses to adapt to evolving compliance and regulatory requirements to build trust and unlock new market opportunities. International travellers will enjoy a truly frictionless payment journey when merchants adopt these solutions and cater to their needs, enabling those businesses to thrive in today's dynamic digital marketplace.

Omnichannel payments are also highlighted as a key driver of growth and customer loyalty. By providing seamless and personalised payment experiences across multiple channels, businesses can enhance customer engagement and drive repeat business.

By combining industry research, data, and proprietary insights, JCB, Worldpay, Nexi and Worldline have shared a comprehensive perspective on the European payments landscape. As a result, this e-book aims to provide actionable steps for European business owners to adapt to the changing preferences of consumers, particularly digitally native generations, and create a payment experience that fosters loyalty and drives growth.

Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., commented: "In a fast-evolving payments landscape, growth is fuelled by trust, transparency, and partnership. Staying competitive requires a customer-first mindset, embracing change and collaborating across the ecosystem to innovate quickly and address challenges head-on. Our e-book is the perfect educational tool for businesses to understand and utilise the key growth drivers across the European region."

