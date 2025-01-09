CES 2025: MIFA Yukon-- Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With Low-Latency Intercoms

MENAFN - PR Newswire)The low-latency doesn't rely on cellular networks when you are outdoors. Whether you're in remote mountain or signal blind spots, ensure stable, low-latency instant communicationwith your teammates. Its mesh networking enablesupto6 devices to connect to each other keeping your team closely connected and communicating at all times, whether it's a team hike, bike trip, or outdoor camping adventure, offering you the best safety coverage.

Excellent sound quality, immersive enjoyment equipped with large NdFeB magnet composite membrane speakers, combined with Actions DSP algorithm and MIFA Golden Ear Acoustic Team tuning ,

The Bass Loudness dynamic tracking technology ensures rich bass even at low volumes. Bluetooth V5.3 wireless connection allows for faster and more stable sound transmission, delivering high-quality music playback experience. In addition, the speaker is designed for outdoor use, maintaining clear and delicate sound even in harsh weather conditions. Whether it's music playback or voice calls, you can enjoy an immersive experience.

Free to Go with Its Lightweight

The Yukon is the perfect companion for any outdoor excursion with its light weight. The lightweight design makes outdoor activities easier and more convenient. Whether you hang it on your backpack or put it in your carry-on bag, it won't weigh you down. This portable and lightweight device offers dual benefits of music and communication, making every trip more enjoyable and freeing.

Sturdy and durable

with IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating

Yukon adopts patented silicone membrane sealing technology, achieving an IP67 dust and water-proof rating, which enables it to work perfectly in harsh environments like sandstorms and rain. Moreover, it has passed rigorous tests including 48-hour salt spray test, making it resistant to impact, shock, and immersion. Even when exposed to extreme temperatures ranging from -15°C

to 45°C, its performance remains stable, fearlessly supporting you in various outdoor adventures.

Practical lighting illuminates outdoor life Yukon is equipped with high-brightness RGB LED lights, with a maximum brightness of 80Lm, making it suitable for night camping or hiking. The patented light guide technology ensures that the light is evenly distributed, while the yellow ambient circle light is both practical and beautiful, adding a warm touch to outdoor activities at night.

Voice Interaction, Smart and Intelligent Yukon not only supports Bluetooth connection for music and phone calls, but also features a powerful one-click wake-up function for voice assistants. With just a gentle touch, Siri and other intelligent assistants can be activated for easy natural language interaction. It makes playing music, checking information, and navigating a breeze, adding intelligence and ease to your outdoor lifestyle.

Long-lasting battery life: Enjoy uninterrupted fun!

With a powerful built-in lithium battery, our device supports continuous usage for up to 10 hours, making it the perfect companion for all-day outdoor activities. Plus, the universal Type-C charging interface allows for convenient charging anytime, ensuring an unforgettable adventure that lasts as long as you do.

Aesthetic

and

Practical Various Accessories MIFA has designed a series of practical and diverse accessories. The magnetic detachable back clip allows the speaker to be easily secured on backpacks, tents, or other equipment, ensuring that music and intercom functions are always within reach. Equipped with a bicycle mounting adapter, it can be firmly installed on various types of frames, allowing you to enjoy music during your cycling adventures. Additionally, neck and hand straps are provided, suitable for hiking and sports, making it easy to carry and use at any time.

Breakthrough Boundaries, Continuously Innovate. Innovation is the DNA of MIFA. Three years ago, we launched the first-ever camping lantern and speaker combination product, the WildCamping lantern speaker, revolutionizing the outdoor speaker market. Today, we break boundaries yet again with the release of the MIFA Yukon multi-link walkie-talkie Bluetooth speaker, perfectly blending innovation and practicality to offer even more exciting exploration experiences for outdoor enthusiasts. Whether navigating through mountainous terrain or casually hiking outside of the city, MIFA is committed to making outdoor life more thrilling. We applaud every outdoor adventurer from the bottom of our hearts!

