APM Terminals Maasvlakte II Signs Unique Cooperation Contract With Embotech And Terberg For 30 Atts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

APM Terminals MVII, together with Embotech AG, leading supplier of for autonomous vehicles, & the Dutch family-owned company Ter-berg, has signed a cooperation contract for the and entire implementation of 30 electric automated terminal trucks (ATTs).

Partnership Flags at APM Terminals Maasvlakte II, Embotech & Terberg

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II signs cooperation contract with Embotech & Terberg for the purchase and implementation of 30 electric automated terminal trucks

- Harold Kunst, CEO APM Terminals MVIIROTTERDAM, SWITZERLAND, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Jan 9, 2025 - APM Terminals Maasvlakte II (MVII), to-gether with Embotech AG, a leading supplier of technology for autonomous vehicles, and the Dutch family-owned company Terberg, has signed a cooperation contract for the supply and entire implementation of 30 electric automated terminal trucks (ATTs). This is unique in this sector.With this tripartite cooperation Embotech, Terberg and APM Terminals emphasize their joint commitment to ensure seamless deployment of this innovative port technology. The new fleet of automated terminal trucks is expected to enter service in the first quarter of 2027. This project follows a successful pilot and extensive testing at APM Terminals MVII, after which the all-new autonomous technology was deemed ready for safe and solid large-scale deployment.About the autonomous technologyThe ATTs are equipped with Embotech's Level 4 AV Kit, which allows them to operate au-tonomously in complex and mixed traffic situations. Embotech's automation system op-erates with precision and reliably detects obstacles in all weather conditions. It achieves sub-5cm localization accuracy, enabling seamless reversing of container chassis at trans-fer points under cranes. This project promises to set new standards in the field of auton-omous horizontal transport in container terminals.Harold Kunst CEO APM Terminals MVII:“This unique three-party collaboration with Embotech and Terberg marks an important step in our ambition to make Maasvlakte II not only the largest, but also the most effi-cient, most sustainable and safest automated terminal in Europe. With this innovative autonomous technology, we are setting a new standard in ports.”Andreas Kyrtatos, CEO of Embotech, responds enthusiastically:“This contract with APM Terminals and Terberg underlines the maturity and efficiency of our Automated Terminal Truck solution. Our ATTs have proven to perform reliably and with very high accuracy in complex port situations, without any external intervention. We are proud that this technology will revolutionize operations at Maasvlakte II, one of the most advanced and innovative terminals in the world.”Rob van Hove, CEO of Terberg Special Vehicles division:“We are delighted about this collaboration between APM Terminals, Embotech, and Ter-berg in this truly innovative MVII expansion automation project in the Port of Rotterdam. Together, we are introducing the first automated fleet in a port terminal operation with mixed traffic. Terberg is providing its unique Drive by Wire electric terminal tractors, managing the external certification of the tractors' safety functions, supporting the inte-gration of the automation kit, and overseeing the complete assembly of the total solu-tion. The result is an automated solution to provide future proof horizontal transport of containers,” said Rob van Hove, CEO of Terberg Special Vehicles.About APM Terminals MVIIAPM Terminals MVII is one of the most advanced automated container terminals in the world, located in the Port of Rotterdam. The terminal combines innovative technology with sustainability and efficiency to optimize global logistics flows. APM Terminals MVII is a fully electrified container terminal running on renewable electricity with energy efficient buildings and grounds. With ambitious expansion plans, APM Terminals MVII will position itself as the most modern gateway to Europe. For more information: .About EmbotechEmbotech is an award-winning provider of cutting-edge autonomous driving solutions for logistics, with a focus on Automated Vehicle Marshalling (AVM) in passenger car facto-ries and Automated Terminal Trucks (ATT) at port terminals and logistic centers. We deliv-er safe and reliable autonomous transportation by leveraging the real-time optimization technology that we have been developing since 2013. For more information:About TerbergTerberg develops, produces and modifies special transport vehicles and systems for ports, distribution centers, industry and waste collection. We also provide a wide range of com-plementary services for these vehicles, directly or via our global service network. As a fami-ly-owned business we focus on sustainable growth and innovation based on our core values, which has made us successful for more than 150 years. For more information: or .Media ContactsFor APM Terminals MVII:Mara Vroon, Head of Commerce - ...For Embotech:Dr. Janine van Stiphout, Marketing Communications– ...For Terberg:Gert Jan van Hilten, Marketing & Communications – ...

Dr. Janine van Stiphout

Embotech AG

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.