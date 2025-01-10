Kuhnemann Credits Move To Tasmania For Australia Test Team Recall

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Australia's left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has credited a move to Tasmania in the domestic circuit for helping him clinch a recall to the Test team for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

Kuhnemann had played three Tests on the tour of India in early 2023 and even picked a five-wicket haul. But after that, he found the going tough as he finished the 2023/24 Sheffield Shield season without an appearance, as Queensland fielded leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson as their main spinner.

As a result, Kuhnemann switched to Tasmania ahead of the 2024/25 season, and played in six Sheffield Shield matches, picking 18 wickets – nine of which came at his new home ground in Hobart, a venue challenging for spinners to excel.

That prompted the Australian selectors to pick Kuhnemann for the two-match tour of Sri Lanka, where he will be a part of the spin department alongside Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Corey Rocchiccioli.

"I sacrificed a little bit moving down to Tasmania, and I'm very grateful to Tasmania for giving me the opportunity. It's funny how cricket works out, if you asked me a few years ago, I'd be down in Tasmania and then going away with an Australian tour to Sri Lanka I would've been chuffed.

"It's all part of the journey. Any time you get the opportunity to tour with the Australian team is something you cherish forever," said Kuhnemann to The Sydney Morning Herald on Friday.

While adding that he would rely on his experiences of playing in India to prepare for the Sri Lanka tour, Kuhnemann felt if needed, he and Connolly can exist in the same playing XI at Galle.

"We offer different types of bowling – obviously we're both left-arm orthodox bowlers, but ... I probably got a bit squarer (of the wicket). There are a lot of technical things I can take from my first trip to India, but more so it's off the field dealing with the pressure of the crowd and the expectations.

"The main one was just doing my role and not overdoing it, you get some conditions that suit you so it's just about being as accurate as possible. I'm really happy with how the ball's coming out and my game as a whole," he concluded.