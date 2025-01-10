SS Rajamouli Unveils India’S First Dolby Certified Postproduction Facility At Nagarjuna’S Annapurna Studios

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Well-known South Nagarjuna is also the proud owner of the iconic Annapurna Studios. Adding another feather to its cap, the studio has launched India's first Dolby-certified postproduction facility for cinema & home.

The latest facility by Annapurna Studios was unveiled by the 'Baahubali' fame director SS Rajamouli. The Vice Chairman of Annapurna Studios, Nagarjuna also graced the ceremony. Dolby, the state-of-the-art facility aims to redefine the Indian cinematic experience.

SS Rajamouli spilled his excitment saying, "During the time of RRR, when we wanted to grade the film in Dolby Vision, we had to travel all the way to Germany. It was a bit disheartening that I couldn't experience my film in Dolby Vision within my own country. But today, I'm thrilled to see a Dolby Vision grading facility right here at Annapurna Studios."

The filmmaker further added, "Even more exciting is the fact that, by the time my next film releases, there will be multiple Dolby Cinema across India. Watching a film in Dolby Vision is an entirely different experience-the crystal-clear clarity and the way it enhances the nuances of every frame take storytelling to a whole new level. I can't wait for audiences to experience it!"

Vice Chairman of Annapurna Studios, Nagarjuna talked about how the studio acts as the forefront of innovation in Indian cinema. He was quoted saying, "From being a pioneer in virtual production to now housing the country's first Dolby Certified Postproduction Facility for Cinema & Home, the attempt has always been to put Indian films on the map. As Annapurna Studios celebrates its 50th year, this collaboration with Dolby is a testament to that vision. At Annapurna, our legacy has been to embrace change and innovation, and this is another step forward in that journey."

Additionally, ED of Annapurna Studios, Supriya Yarlagadda said, "With Dolby Certified Postproduction Facility for Cinema & Home, we are introducing a game-changing technology that will redefine how films are created and experienced in India. We aim to empower filmmakers to tell their stories with unparalleled precision and impact.”

Meanwhile, an exclusive screening of a few scenes from SS Rajamouli's "RRR" in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos also took place during the event. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has now become the first-ever Indian film to be released in Dolby Cinema.