Drivesavers Is Offering One Million Dollars In Free Data Recovery Services To Victims Of The Recent Southern California Wildfires

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveSavers, a leader in data recovery, is offering up to $1 million in free recovery services to residents affected by the recent Southern California wildfires. This includes data lost on external hard drives, Mac and Windows computers, iPhones, Androids, flash drives, and camera cards. The offer is limited to one device per household or business and excludes multi-drive systems like RAIDs.
Because exposure to water and air can corrode damaged circuitry, DriveSavers urges affected residents to act immediately. victims can contact DriveSavers to receive a free shipping label for their device to be sent to the company's California lab. DriveSavers has extensive experience rescuing data from severely damaged devices, including those burned, submerged, or crushed.
However, the fires burned hot enough to melt cars and potentially destroy internal components-making some data unrecoverable. Photos on the DriveSavers website show examples of recoverable and unrecoverable devices.
Those needing assistance should call 1 (800) 440-1904 , available 24/7, to discuss their device's status and initiate the process. This special offer ends January 31, 2025 , or once $1 million in free services have been delivered. For details on fire-damaged devices, visit:
About DriveSavers
Since 1985, DriveSavers has been the worldwide leader in data recovery, offering the fastest, most reliable, certified secure service in the industry. Its work meets security protocols for financial, legal, corporate, and healthcare organizations, and it holds verified SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliance. Satisfied clients include Bank of America, Google, NASA, Harvard University, and many others.
