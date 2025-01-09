Inseego Launches Next-Generation Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Outdoor CPE With Enhanced Performance And Increased Uplink Speeds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inseego WavemakerTM 5G Outdoor CPE FW3000 now available, certified on T-Mobile and US Cellular, for businesses seeking secure, reliable connectivity in both urban and rural areas

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile operators, Fortune 500 enterprises, and SMBs, today announced the launch of its next generation 5G outdoor CPE, the Inseego Wavemaker 5G Outdoor CPE FW3000. Designed to deliver reliable and secure 5G and LTE connectivity, the FW3000 is an ideal solution for businesses in both urban and rural areas and supports download speeds up to 5 Gbps, ensuring seamless video streaming, internet access, and more.

Key Features of the Inseego Wavemaker 5G Outdoor CPE FW3000:



High-Speed Connectivity: Supports 5G Sub-6 GHz and 4G LTE Cat 20 with 4x4 MIMO, providing robust and reliable internet access.

Superior Antenna Design: Features high-gain, integrated directional antennas with up to 11dBi gain and 8RX (8 receive antennas), optimizing performance even in challenging environments.

Enterprise-Grade Security: Includes best-in-class security features to protect digital information, ensuring safe and secure connectivity.

Durability: Boasts an IP67 rating, offering protection against water and dust, and operates within a wide temperature range (-22°F to 158°F).

Easy Installation: Equipped with a 2.5 Gbps PoE port that combines power and data into a single connection, the FW3000 is easy to install, plus the intuitive Inseego Mobile App helps installers find the best location with optimal signal.

Designed and Developed in the U.S.: FW3000 is FIPS 140-2 certified and TAA compliant, meeting stringent security and trade compliance standards. Comprehensive Remote Management: Inseego ConnectTM is a full-service SaaS offering that enhances functionality by providing customers with remote device management capabilities. Users can change settings, troubleshoot issues, locate devices, and use geofencing. The cloud-based service also includes usage alerts and alarms to prevent data overages.



Built with the Snapdragon® X65 5G Modem-RF System, the FW3000 delivers unprecedented bandwidth aggregation for downlink and uplink performance, making it an excellent choice for customers that need to reliably and securely transfer large amounts of data. In addition to its impressive download speeds with 8RX, the FW3000 utilizes UL-MIMO technology to significantly boost uplink performance. The device also employs Power Class 1.5 on n77 and Power Class 2 on B41 and n41, enhancing power class efficiency to provide better signal strength, range, and data rates. These advancements ensure that businesses can maintain robust and reliable connectivity, even in the most demanding environments.

“The FW3000 is a game-changer for businesses looking to enhance their connectivity solutions,” said Steve Harmon, Chief Revenue Officer of Inseego.“With its advanced features and high-speed performance, it is a dependable and secure option for businesses to stay connected, especially in challenging and rural locations where cellular signals are typically not strong enough to support enterprise use cases. Businesses that have had difficulty doing real work with fixed wireless solutions in rural locations can expect to see a significant improvement in both cellular connectivity and speed with the FW3000.”

For more information about the Inseego Wavemaker 5G Outdoor CPE FW3000 contact your preferred technology provider or, visit .

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility

©2025. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. MiFi and Inseego are trademarks of Inseego Corp.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Other company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:

Jodi Ellis, Inseego Corp.

...