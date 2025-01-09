عربي


Mongodb, Inc. To Present At The 27Th Annual Needham Growth Conference


1/9/2025 4:16:23 PM

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB ) today announced that Chief Operating Officer and Chief financial Officer, Michael Gordon, and Senior Vice President of Finance, Serge Tanjga, will present virtually at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

The MongoDB presentation is scheduled for Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the MongoDB investor relations website at . A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About MongoDB
 Headquartered in New York, MongoDB's mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Built by developers, for developers, MongoDB's developer data platform is a database with an integrated set of related services that allow development teams to address the growing requirements for today's wide variety of modern applications, all in a unified and consistent user experience. MongoDB has tens of thousands of customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded hundreds of millions of times since 2007, and there have been millions of builders trained through MongoDB University courses. To learn more, visit mongodb .

Investor Relations
 Brian Denyeau
ICR for MongoDB
646-277-1251
[email protected]

Media Relations
 MongoDB PR
[email protected]

