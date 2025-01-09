Everett Stern To Make Groundbreaking Announcement On Capitol Hill Addressing TD And HSBC Banks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Public figure and renowned whistleblower Everett Stern, founder of Stern Cybersecurity and Tactical Rabbit , will deliver an inspiring speech and public announcement on January 14, 2025, at 12:00 PM. The event, set to take place on the Capitol Hill Grounds, Zone 23, on the grassy area in front of the Judiciary Building next to Union Station, will address critical issues involving TD and Banks.

Stern's announcement will spotlight systemic corruption, malfeasance, and the urgent need for accountability within the global banking industry. As a former whistleblower in the HSBC scandal, where he exposed the bank's involvement in facilitating money laundering for terrorist organizations, Stern's unwavering commitment to justice has ignited a national conversation on the role of financial institutions in undermining global security.

This First Amendment event is not just an announcement-it is the launch of a movement. Stern will call upon citizens, policymakers, and organizations to join him in demanding transparency, ethical banking practices, and accountability for institutions that put profit above human rights.

“This is more than just a press conference,” said Stern.“This is a fight for justice, a stand against corruption, and a call to action for everyone who believes in the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity. Together, we can challenge these powerful entities and create a system that serves the people, not the powerful few.”

Stern's mission goes beyond exposing wrongdoing. Through his work with Stern Cybersecurity and Tactical Rabbit, he is committed to empowering individuals and organizations to protect themselves from threats, mitigate risks, and ensure their voices are heard. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance, resilience, and the unyielding pursuit of justice in the face of adversity.

This event marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing fight for accountability within the financial sector. Attendees and supporters are encouraged to stand in solidarity with Stern as he leads this charge to transform systemic issues into actionable solutions.

Event Details:

Date: January 14, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Capitol Hill Grounds, Zone 23, grassy area in front of the Federal Judiciary Building next to Union Station

About Everett Stern:

Everett Stern is a public figure, whistleblower, and founder of Stern Cybersecurity and Tactical Rabbit. Known for his role in exposing corruption within HSBC Bank, Stern is a dedicated advocate for justice, transparency, and accountability. His work continues to inspire movements and drive change on both national and international levels.

