Total Optional Social Security Subscriptions Exceed 100,000 In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Thursday announced that 33,756 individuals opted for voluntary social security subscriptions in 2024, raising the total number of active voluntary subscribers to 101,579 by the end of December.

In a statement, the SSC said that for 2025, voluntary subscribers can apply an annual wage increase rate of up to 10 per cent for wages subject to social security deductions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Subscribers may adjust this rate between January 1 and February 15, the corporation noted.

Optional subscription is accessible via the insured individual's account on the corporation's website, the "Jordanian Social Security" smartphone application, or the government's Sanad application.

Eligibility criteria require first-time subscribers to be at least 16 years old and not exceed 55 years for females or 60 years for males.

Those above the age threshold with previous subscriptions that are not yet settled are also eligible to join.

The SSC encouraged citizens who are not mandatorily covered, including expatriates working abroad and Jordanian housewives, to subscribe voluntarily for the protection, security and stability it provides to them and their families.

The corporation also stressed that optional subscriptions have enabled many with discontinued or previous subscription periods due to employment opportunities abroad or other reasons to re-subscribe and complete the required periods for retirement entitlements.

Voluntary subscriptions also offer coverage in cases of disability or natural death.