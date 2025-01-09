ANY.RUN Wraps Up 2024 With Milestone Achievements, New Features, And A Look Ahead To 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, is closing out 2024 with a host of new features, significant updates, and strengthened partnerships across the cybersecurity community. Throughout the year, ANY has remained focused on helping businesses tackle evolving threats with greater speed, accuracy, and collaboration.

Key Highlights of 2024

· Expanded interactive sandbox: ANY added Linux-based malware analysis with real-time monitoring and detailed reporting. The free Community plan now includes Windows 10 (x64) and Linux VMs, allowing users to deal with complex malware and phishing attacks with ease.

· Advanced threat intelligence tools: Threat Intelligence Lookup (TI Lookup) provides a centralized IOC repository with YARA, Mutex, and Suricata searches.“Malconf” IOCs add deeper context for advanced threats, while notifications and a redesigned home screen with an interactive MITRE ATT&CK matrix help researchers track emerging attacks.

· Teamwork: Improved Team Collaboration features multi-admin support, Single Sign-On (SSO) enhancements, and the option to export team analysis history in JSON format, ensuring more efficient management and oversight for organizations of all sizes.

· Education: The Security Training Lab provides universities with a hands-on curriculum integrated directly with ANY's sandbox, helping students build practical cybersecurity skills and preparing them to tackle real-world threats upon graduation.

· Safebrowsing and a browser extension: Safebrowsing offers a secure browser environment for investigating suspicious URLs without endangering local systems. Additionally, the ANY Browser Extension lets analysts quickly launch sandbox sessions from any Chromium-based browser, saving time and streamlining investigations.

For more details on these updates and upcoming plans, visit ANY blog .

Acclaimed Community and Recognition

ANY was honored with multiple awards in 2024, including recognition in the Threat Hunting category and endorsements from renowned cybersecurity institutions. Over 500,000 researchers, analysts, and security professionals continued to rely on ANY's tools, adding to a thriving global community sharing cutting-edge research and collaboration.

About ANY

ANY is a trusted provider of cybersecurity solutions used by over 500,000 professionals. By offering real-time sandbox environments for Windows and Linux, along with advanced threat intelligence tools and team collaboration features, ANY empowers organizations to detect, analyze, and counteract cyber threats efficiently.

