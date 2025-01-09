AUD/USD Signal Today 09/01: Bearish Near 4-Year (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous signal last Thursday was not triggered as none of the key support or resistance levels were reached that day.



Risk 0.75% Trades may only be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Friday.

Today's AUD/USD Signals



Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6192, $0.6207, or $0.6218.

Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6166, $0.6126, or $0.6102.

Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.

Top Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Short Trade IdeasLong Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a doji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels/USD Analysis

I wrote in my previous AUD/USD forecast last Thursday that the AUD/USD currency pair was looking likely to fall further due to the strong long-term bearish trend in this currency pair and the reasons why the Aussie is weak, and the greenback is strong.

This was a good call overall as the price has continued to decline over the past week. However, I was looking for a short trade from $0.6300 and this did not set up.

The technical and fundamental situations are unchanged, with the US Dollar remaining strong within a long-term bullish trend, while the Australian Dollar continues to weaken, fuelled by higher-than-expected Australian CPI (inflation) data released yesterday which ticked higher to an annualized rate of 2.3%, and poor sales data released earlier today.

The price has fallen close to a 4-year low price, which will be reached if the price goes lower than $0.6170. Trading below that level would be very significant“blue sky” and could trigger a drop to as low as the big round number at $0.6000.

The price chart below shows a long-term linear regression analysis applied to the price action, exhibiting a strong and quite steep bearish trend which respects the 2 standard deviations boundary of this indicator.

All signs point towards a continuing fall here but was out for potential support at $0.6170.

I will be happy to enter a new short trade following a bearish rejection of $0.6192.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

There is nothing of high importance due today concerning either the AUD or the USD.

Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Check out list of the top 10 Forex brokers in the world .