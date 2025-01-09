Adam Price Joins Hyyve's Advisory Board, Enhancing The Canadian Residential Real Estate Listing Bidding Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adam Price, Advisory Board Member, Hyyve Inc.

Hyyve welcomes Adam Price to its Advisory Board. With vast tech experience, Adam will help refine the and drive strategic growth.

- Patrick Armstrong, CEO, Hyyve Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hyyve is thrilled to announce that Adam Price, a highly accomplished executive with a proven track record in real estate technology, as Director of Realtor Technology at Peerage Realty Partners for two years, as Director of Marketing at Right At Home Realty for two and a half years, and as Director of Brand Marketing at HomeLife Realty Services Inc. for eight years, has joined our Advisory Board. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Hyyve as we continue refining and enhancing our platform to revolutionize the real estate marketplace. Patrick Armstrong, CEO of Hyyve, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are incredibly excited to have Adam join our Advisory Board. His experience and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to build and refine our platform. Adam's leadership in real estate technology is well-recognized, and we believe his involvement will greatly accelerate our mission to transform the real estate industry."

About Hyyve

Hyyve is an innovative platform designed to transform how real estate agents and sellers connect. By fostering competition, agents bid for exclusive rights to a seller's listing while showcasing their expertise, marketing strategies, and unique value propositions. This dynamic, competitive environment allows sellers to choose the agent who offers the best fit and highest value.

Adam Price's Role and Impact

Adam Price brings extensive experience and deep industry insights to Hyyve. As a visionary leader in real estate marketing and technology, Adam has played pivotal roles in shaping innovative solutions for agents, brokerages, and franchise operations across North America. His addition to our Advisory Board will be instrumental in refining Hyyve's offerings and guiding our continued growth.

In his advisory role, Adam will provide strategic guidance across several key areas:

.Advisory Board Formation: Adam will assist in recruiting and forming a world-class Advisory Board by identifying and attracting highly qualified individuals with executive-level experience.

.Strategic Insights and Industry Expertise: With his vast experience in the real estate industry, Adam will offer valuable insights to fine-tune Hyyve's strategic direction. His deep understanding of the real estate tech landscape, coupled with his forward-thinking approach, will help us stay ahead of emerging trends.

.Product Development and User Experience: Adam's input on product and platform development will be crucial as we enhance Hyyve's functionality. His expertise in user experience (UX) will help us ensure that the platform remains intuitive, attractive, and highly effective for both agents and sellers.

.Marketing Strategy: Adam's extensive background in marketing and brand positioning will play a key role in refining Hyyve's product narrative and messaging. His ability to craft compelling narratives that resonate with agents, brokerages, and franchise operations will strengthen our marketing efforts and boost engagement.

About Adam Price

Adam Price is a seasoned entrepreneur and executive with an accomplished career in real estate technology and business development. He has provided strategic marketing expertise and technological guidance, contributing significantly to the success of leading real estate organizations across Canada and the U.S., including Peerage Realty Partners, Right At Home Realty, HomeLife Realty Services Inc., and its affiliated brands, Red Carpet Realty and Realty World. Adam has played a key role in the design, development, and implementation of impactful technology initiatives within these organizations and is recognized for his ability to align innovative solutions with real-world market needs. With extensive experience working alongside top agents, brokerages, and tech innovators, Adam has developed a deep understanding of the real estate industry across North America.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Adam is known for his strategic mindset and his commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the industry. His involvement with Hyyve will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver value to our users and strengthen our position as a leader in the real estate tech space.

Looking Ahead

The addition of Adam Price to our Advisory Board represents an exciting step forward for Hyyve. His expertise and guidance will help us refine our platform, enhance user experience, and drive adoption among real estate professionals. With Hyyve gaining traction, Adam's involvement will ensure we continuously improve and innovate.

Please join us in welcoming Adam Price to the Hyyve team!

Patrick Armstrong

Hyyve Inc.

...

