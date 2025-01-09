GOATT Golf Club Unveils Revolutionary App To Connect Golfers To Private Courses Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Reimagining

Golf Membership

GOATT Club revolutionizes traditional golf membership models by providing access to an expansive of courses at a fraction of their original costs. From elite private clubs to widening your network, GOATT delivers unmatched flexibility and convenience-creating the ultimate membership solution!

"GOATT Golf Club was established to open doors for golf lovers who desire new experiences," explained Bryan Benishek, Co-Founder of GOATT Golf Club. "By eliminating barriers and providing members access to exclusive experiences within golf, we've built a community where members can connect directly and tee off at their desired courses on their own schedule-allowing you to play where you've never played before."

Exclusive Member Benefits

The GOATT app offers more than just booking tee times-it serves as a hub for golfers to connect, compete, and play!



Unlimited Course Access : Members have full access to a network of private clubs and premier courses across the U.S. without restrictions or limits. The app's intuitive map interface helps members quickly locate courses near home or travel destinations with ease.

Networking & Direct Communication : GOATT allows members to communicate by direct text/chat among members via its app, whether for networking or finding a partner.

Vetted Membership : Applicants undergo a one-on-one review call with GOATT's founders, ensuring a community of passionate, like-minded golfers who are committed to excellence on and off the course. Exclusive Golf Events : Members have access to special golf events from national tournaments to one-day outings. Designed to enhance their game and build connections, while experiencing nationally ranked golf courses you have never played at before.

"GOATT Golf Club's new offering is an ideal solution for anyone who aspires to play private courses without having memberships to multiple courses.

Why pay for a secondary membership at another club when you have access to hundreds of potential clubs through the GOATT App at a fraction of the price of another club membership?" stated Travis Frea, Co-Founder of GOATT Golf Club.

Special Incentive for New Members

For a limited time, GOATT Golf Club is offering new members the opportunity to join with a one-time initiation fee and enjoy their first year free from monthly dues. You must be a member of a private or semi-private golf club to be eligible.

Are You Ready to Tee Off?

Join GOATT Golf Club for exclusive access to private golf courses across the nation, without the hassle of involving your home pro, perfect for impressing clients, while traveling, or planning memorable buddies' trips. GOATT Golf Club is the answer to, "How did you get on this course?"

Apply today at goatt to begin your journey toward creating "The Greatest of All Tee Times." For questions about GOATT Golf Club, please email [email protected] .



About GOATT Golf Club

GOATT was established by friends Bryan Benishek and Travis Frea who shared a passion for golf as well as an ambitious vision to create an inclusive private club experience. Unsatisfied with existing models, they created GOATT to enable golfers to explore, connect, and grow beyond other previous membership models.

