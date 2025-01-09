Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutics Market Size In The 7MM Is Expected To Grow By 2034, Estimated Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutics Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market

.According to DelveInsight's epidemiology model, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic spontaneous urticaria were approximately 2.8 million among the 7MM in 2023 which is expected to change during the forecast period (2024-2034).

.In the US, there were approximately 521 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic spontaneous urticaria in 2023 which was nearly 19% of the total 7MM.

.Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic spontaneous urticarial in 2023 with approximately 327 thousand cases followed by France with nearly 255 thousand cases. On the other hand, Spain accounted for the least with approximately 163 thousand cases.

.In 2023, Japan accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic spontaneous urticaria with approximately 1 million cases.

.Among the age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic spontaneous urticaria in the US, there were approximately 47 thousand, 80 thousand, 72 thousand, 81 thousand, 86 thousand, and 156 thousand cases in the age groups <18, 18−29, 30−39, 40−49, 50−59, and ≥60, respectively, in 2023.

.There were approximately 391 thousand male and 839 thousand female cases of chronic spontaneous urticarial among EU4 and the UK in 2023.

.In Japan, there were approximately 46 thousand mild cases, 690 thousand moderate cases, and 326 thousand severe cases of chronic spontaneous urticaria in 2023.

.The leading Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Companies such as Roche, Novartis, Sanofi Pharmaceutical, Genentech, AstraZeneca, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, United BioPharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Allakos, Eli Lilly and Company and others.

.Promising Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapies such as barzolvolimab, CMAB007, Xolair, Dupilumab, LOU064 (blinded), and others.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

.Total Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

.Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Type-specific Cases

.Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Gender-specific Cases

.Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Age-specific Cases

.Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Severity-specific Cases

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Treatment Market

The treatment of CSU is challenging, and the therapeutic goal is a reduction in disease activity, complete symptom control, and improvement in QoL. The current treatment regime aims to alleviate symptoms and prevent their recurrence. The treatment pattern typically involves a step-wise approach, starting with first-line treatments and progressing to more advanced options if necessary. Treatment is generally initiated with nonsedating antihistamines in the daytime and sedating antihistamines at night. H2-antihistamines are often combined with H1 to achieve better symptom control in CSU and are added if individuals complain of indigestion or acidity. The most commonly used H2 antihistamine for CSU is ranitidine. However, it is important to note that ranitidine has been withdrawn from many markets due to safety concerns. Many patients, however, do not achieve symptom control, with only less than half of patients responding to H1-antihistamines at standard doses. Adverse effects such as somnolence can occur in susceptible individuals, increasing the treatment burden, despite increasing the dose.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Marketed Drugs

.XOLAIR (omalizumab): Roche/Novartis

.DUPIXENT (dupilumab): Sanofi/Regeneron

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Emerging Drugs Profile

.Remibrutinib (LOU064): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

.TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab): AstraZeneca/Amgen

.Rilzabrutinib (SAR444671): Sanofi

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapeutics Market Landscape

Chronic spontaneous urticaria is a chronic condition characterized by the recurrent appearance of hives or wheals on the skin. It is a disturbing allergic condition of the skin, where symptoms persist for more than 6 weeks. The diagnosis is based on a physical examination and medical history. Additional tests are performed to rule out underlying causes or to identify triggers, such as blood tests, allergy tests, or skin biopsies.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Outlook

Chronic spontaneous urticaria is a disturbing allergic condition of the skin where symptoms persist for more than 6 weeks. A mast cell-driven disease is characterized by recurrent itchy wheals (hives) that may accompany angioedema. It often causes huge socio-economic distress for the patients, significantly impacting their quality of life.

Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Companies

Roche, Novartis, Sanofi Pharmaceutical, Genentech, AstraZeneca, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, United BioPharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Allakos, Eli Lilly and Company and others.

Scope of the Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Report

.Coverage- 7MM

.Study Period- 2020-2034

.Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Companies- Roche, Novartis, Sanofi Pharmaceutical, Genentech, AstraZeneca, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, United BioPharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Allakos, Eli Lilly and Company and others.

.Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Therapies- Barzolvolimab, CMAB007, Xolair, Dupilumab, LOU064 (blinded), and others.

.Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

.Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

4. Methodology of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Epidemiology and Market

5. Executive Summary of Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

6. Key Events

7. Disease Background and Overview

8. Patient Journey

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Marketed Drugs

11. Emerging Drugs

12. Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria: Market Analysis

13. Key Opinion Leaders' Views

14. SWOT

15. Unmet needs

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

