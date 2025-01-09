Starrez Acquires College Pads To Help Off-Campus Housing Communities Thrive

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) StarRez has acquired College Pads, expanding its offerings to include off-campus solutions. The enables seamless access to housing options for students and property managers, supports higher education institutions' key objectives, and positions StarRez as a leader in the end-to-end student housing journey.

Denver, CO, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [DENVER] – January 9, 2025 – StarRez , the global leader in on-campus student housing software with more than 3 million beds under management, announced today that College Pads , a leader in off-campus student housing software, has joined the StarRez family.

This acquisition expands StarRez's Cloud offerings by providing seamless access to off-campus housing listings and resources that enable tailored and innovative solutions for students and property managers. Universities will gain the ability to feature curated off-campus housing options through an integrated and white-labeled solution, helping to support their student wellness and retention goals.

Together, StarRez and College Pads will deliver the best in on-campus and off-campus resident experiences, furthering StarRez's mission to empower communities to thrive.

Redefining Off-Campus Living for Students Globally

College Pads has been a leader in off-campus student residential experience for 10+ years, partnering with 100+ institutions across the United States, including University of Michigan, University of Texas at Austin, Florida State, and Columbia University. Whether it is finding ideal housing options near campus or matching with compatible roommates, College Pads is a one-stop solution for off-campus living that differentiates itself from the market by partnering with universities.

“We love helping residential communities thrive and see a growing need to support the full lifecycle of student housing,” said Travis Knipe , CEO of StarRez.“Students often must balance their preferences of location, amenities, and budget when transitioning to off-campus living, and College Pads has long been a trusted leader in this space. We look forward to enhancing this platform for our StarRez Global Community and investing further in user-friendly features. Together, StarRez and College Pads will redefine student living worldwide.”

Setting New Standards for Student Housing Excellence

This partnership with College Pads addresses key trends in student housing, including rising enrollment, increased demand for flexible off-campus options, and the growing importance of tech-enabled lifestyles. StarRez and College Pads will tackle these trends with inventive solutions, setting new benchmarks for convenience, community, and excellence in student housing.

“Since College Pads was founded 13 years ago, our passion has been building the best off-campus university-branded platforms to foster student success, and StarRez has achieved the same with its on-campus solutions,” said Dominic Anzalone , CEO of College Pads.“Working together, we can help students from their first day of class through their graduation. Today, more than 4 million students a year find an off-campus apartment on a College Pads platform, and I'm confident this new chapter will allow us to better serve them.”

About StarRez

StarRez is the global leader in student housing software, providing innovative solutions for housing management, resident wellness and experience, and revenue generation. Trusted by 1,300+ clients across 25+ countries, StarRez supports more than 3 million beds annually with its user-friendly, all-in-one platform, delivering seamless experiences for both students and administrators. With offices in the United States, Australia, and the UK, StarRez blends the robust capabilities of a global organization with the personalized care and service of a trusted partner. For more information, visit .

About College Pads

College Pads is transforming the way students navigate the transition to off-campus life. Partnering with universities across the United States, their innovative platform offers an all-in-one suite of tools to streamline the housing search process. Their mission is to empower students to make informed decisions, ensuring a smoother transition to off-campus life and fostering a foundation for success. For more information, visit .

