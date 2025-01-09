Game Changer Advance Bookings: Ram Charan's Movie Eyes Pushpa 2 Records, Mints ₹20 Crore Ahead Of Release

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Charan's Kollywood movie Game Changer is in the limelight ahead of its release, post the success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. As Telugu movies are on the spree to create landmark moments in Indian cinema's history.



All eyes are on the action-thriller certified U/A by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes which is set to hit the big screen on January 10.

Filmtrade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated,“RAM CHARAN - KIARA ADVANI: 'GAME CHANGER' ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN... #GameChanger - starring #RamCharan and #KiaraAdvani - arrives in *theatres* this Friday [10 Jan 2025].”





Figures recorded by film industry tracker Sacnilk at 7:22 pm on Thursday, indicate that it has amassed around ₹20 crore gross in advance booking across India. Telugu bookings registered highest collection of ₹16 crore gross, followed by Tamil bookings which garnered ₹54 lakh gross while Hindi bookings grossed ₹2.14 crore.

S Shankar directorial film raked in highest collection even before its release from Andhra Pradesh, followed by Telangana. Karnataka stood third in terms of collection.

Produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations by Dil Raju, its star cast features S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in key roles, apart from Ram Charan Teja and Kiara Advani in the lead. This marks Ram Charan's first solo release after SS Rajamouli's RRR with NTR Jr, with a gap of 5 years.

Notably, Ram Charan starrer received permission for ticket hikes and early shows from 4 am in Telangana and 1 am in Andhra Pradesh. Telangana government granted clearance to screen six shows on the film's release day, including the 4 AM show.



The teaser released on November 9 shows angry young man Ram Charan in an exciting role of IAS officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections. The main highlight of the film are protagonist's efforts to transform the workings ways of the government.