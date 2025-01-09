CM Omar Reviews Functioning Of Govt Departments, Sets Benchmarks For 100 Days, One Year
Date
1/9/2025 10:12:26 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today held a comprehensive review of the functioning of all government departments in a high-level meeting held here at Civil Secretariat.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Cabinet Ministers Javid Ahmad Rana, Sakeena Itoo, and Javid Ahmad Dar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Dheeraj Gupta, all administrative secretaries and senior officers who were present in person and through virtual mode.
During the meeting, each Administrative Secretary presented a detailed vision document outlining achievable benchmarks within two specific timeframes-100 days and one year. The deliverables set include major policy decisions, project to be completed and launching of new development projects.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of adhering to strict timelines for the execution of all projects, stressing that timely delivery is key to meeting public expectations and driving development.
Discussions and deliberations were held on strategies to ensure these benchmarks are met efficiently.
Chief Minister also called for a collective effort from all departments to prioritize transparency, accountability, and swift implementation of plans to achieve these goals within the stipulated timeframes.
|
