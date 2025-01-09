Zelensky Urges Partners To Be More Practical Regarding Macron's Idea To Have Boots On Ground In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that the deployment of military contingents from partner countries in Ukraine would one of the best tools to force Russia to peace, and therefore partners should be "more practical" to this end.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this on Thursday during the opening of the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format).

"Last year, France came up with the idea of ​​deploying a contingent of partners in Ukraine to bring peace closer. We all understand that as of today, Putin's goals remain unchanged. He wants to totally destroy Ukraine and break all of us, and you too. That is why our goal is to find as many instruments as possible to force Russia to peace. I believe that such a deployment of partners' contingents is one of the best instruments. Let's be more practical in making this possible," he said.

Zelensky atcalls on partners to give Ukraine promised air defense systems

Zelensky pointed out that there were also positive signals from some partners on this issue, in particular from the UK.

"We have to offer really strong tools," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 26, 2024, after an international meeting on support for Ukraine, held in Paris, President Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out the possibility of European troops being deployed in Ukraine, while emphasizing that the West is yet to reach a consensus on the issue.

Participants ofmeeting approve eight roadmaps to support Ukraine through 2027

Later, on February 29, during the grand opening of the Olympic Village in Saint-Saint-Denis (Greater Paris region), Macron emphasized that his position on the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine was balanced and well-thought-out.