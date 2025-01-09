'Equipment Leasing And Financing' By Richard Contino Guides Manufacturers On Setting Up Captive Customer Financing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As equipment and product manufacturers and their investors navigate change, this offers captive financing strategies to drive sales and new streams.

- Richard ContinoRYE BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As manufacturers prepare for 2025's shifting economic landscape, Richard Contino's best-selling book, Equipment Leasing and Financing : A Product Sales and Business Profit Strategy, is emerging as a crucial guide for navigating high-interest rates, competitive pressures, and evolving customer needs. With global markets demanding innovative solutions to address affordability and cash flow challenges, Contino's book delivers proven strategies to help equipment and product manufacturers turn leasing and financing into powerful tools for boosting sales and profitability.Why Every Manufacturer and Related Investors Need This Book in 20251. Maximize Sales in a High-Interest Market: Learn how to make products more accessible with private-label and competitive leasing and financing options that attract customers despite rising borrowing costs.2. Create New Revenue Streams: Discover how to transform customer equipment financing into a profit center while building long-term customer relationships.3. Adapt to Industry Shifts: Get practical insights on transitioning to subscription models and“Equipment as a Service” (EaaS) to thrive in a changing economy.4. Stay Ahead of Competitors: Leverage Contino's decades of expertise to structure deals, manage risk, and unlock the full potential of financing strategies.5. Close more product sales, more quickly, and share in profits from private-label customer financing.6. Improve & control the customer financing experience, while tailoring financing programs & documentation to your specific products.7. Access and use third-party and/or internal funding sources, and profit from unique end-of-lease product re-marketing.About Richard ContinoRichard Contino is President and Founder at Captive Lease Advisors , which directs vendors on establishing creative financing strategies, including private label customer lease financing. He is a recognized expert in equipment leasing and financing, with decades of experience helping manufacturers and businesses succeed.His books have become the leading resource for understanding the financial strategies that drive equipment sales. Captive Lease Advisors has extensive state-of-the-art business, operational, legal, sales, marketing, structuring and financial expertise in equipment and product financing, as well as in the organizational set-up and day-to day management of a customer finance operation. Captive Lease Advisors has structured and arranged billion of dollars in product financing for product manufacturers.AvailabilityEquipment Leasing and Financing: Product Sales and Business Profit Strategy is available now on Amazon and elsewhere. For more information or to request an interview with Richard Contino, please contact us.

Captive customer financing increases product sales & profit

