Primohoagies Raleigh Celebrates Grand Opening With Free Hoagies To First 100 Customers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Second PrimoHoagies Location in Raleigh Set to Open January 16, 2025

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high, on our award-winning seeded bread. The grand opening of its SECOND location in Raleigh, NC is set for January 16th, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. The store is located at 121 Fayetteville St and is owned and operated by Raleigh locals, Allison Engle and Amanda Wolsky. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 9:45 a.m.

To celebrate Raleigh's favorite gourmet hoagie destination, PrimoHoagies is offering the first 100 customers* in line on January 16th, 2025, a free Primo Size Hoagie. For the rest of Grand Opening day, customers who enroll in the rewards program will enjoy Primo Size Hoagies for just $6.99.

“Expanding with a second store in the Raleigh market is very exciting for us. The community in Raleigh has embraced PrimoHoagies and has been such a huge support as we share homemade, fresh, and authentic gourmet food options.” says Allison.

Allison and Amanda moved from Philadelphia to Raleigh in 2020, bringing their love for family, community, and over 15 years of food industry experience. Now, they're proud to expand PrimoHoagies, a family-rooted franchise, with a second location in downtown Raleigh.

PrimoHoagies was recently named in 2024, for the second consecutive year in a row, the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in USA Today Readers' Choice Awards.

The 1600 sq. ft. store is expected to employ about 15 employees, with dine-in, takeout, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays – perfect for special events, gameday, and luncheons. This location is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. daily.

*To enjoy the Grand Opening Day Specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program by visiting primohoagies.com/rewards .

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across the United States.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at