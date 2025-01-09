Honey Rose Case: Prominent Jeweller Boby Chemmanur Refused Bail, Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Jan 9 (IANS) A court in Kerala's Kochi on Thursday denied bail to jewellery magnate Boby Chemmanur, who has been in custody for around 30 hours, and sent him to 14 days judicial custody in the harassment case.

Popular Malayalam actress Honey Rose accused Chemmanur of using derogatory language against her, an incident she disclosed had occurred four months ago.

Soon after the court read out its order, he told the court that he had high blood pressure and he was asked to rest inside the courtroom.

Chemmanur is likely to receive medical attention and might be taken to the state-run hospital located near the court.

Chemmanur was taken into custody by Kerala Police from his resort in Wayanad on Wednesday morning following a complaint lodged by Rose.

After that, he was brought to Kochi in the late evening, was questioned, and his arrest was recorded by the Kochi police.

On Wednesday night, he remained in the police station and on Thursday when the local court opened its proceedings, his bail plea was heard and after a lengthy hearing, the court posted the case for orders.

During the hearing, the counsel for Chemmanur said he was innocent and the charges against him, if proved, would entail a term of three years and, hence, bail should be given. However, the prosecution strongly opposed it. When the court gave its verdict just before the close of the working hours, Chemmanur was sent to jail.

Reacting to the verdict, Rose said let the law take its course.

Meanwhile, the legal team of Chemmanur has decided to appeal against the lower court's verdict and a plea will be filed in the High Court on Friday morning, as the police did not seek his custody.

On Tuesday, Rose publicly revealed her decision to file a police complaint, describing the incident as deeply disturbing for her and her family. She shared her experience on social media, where she also warned Chemmanur that she would extend her complaint to his close associates, if necessary.

Rose had earlier narrated the incident on social media without naming Chemmanur, which resulted in intensified cyber attacks against her.

Police have since arrested around two dozen people involved in these attacks.

The actress, who made her acting debut in the 2005 Malayalam film "Boyy Friennd", gained widespread recognition with the 2012 film "Trivandrum Lodge". She is now a highly sought-after figure in the entertainment industry, particularly for public events.

Chemmanur is the chairman of the Chemmanur International Group, a sprawling business conglomerate. He is well-known for his association with late football legend Diego Maradona, whom he brought to Kerala in 2012. Chemmanur has often made headlines for his unconventional ventures, including a record-breaking 812 km marathon in April 2014, aimed at raising awareness about blood donation. This initiative led to the creation of the world's largest blood bank, inspiring approximately 1.4 million blood donations.

As the investigation unfolds, the allegations have cast a shadow on Chemmanur's reputation, which has been built over decades of high-profile activities and philanthropic efforts.