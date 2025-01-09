ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC Announce Signing Of Greek Forward Petros Giakoumakis

(MENAFN- IANS) Mohali, Jan 9 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) club Punjab FC have announced the signing of Greek forward Petros Giakoumakis for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Giakoumakis, who last featured for Greek second-division club Makedonikos, has signed a 6-month contract until May.

The 32-year-old Giakoumakis was born in Heraklion, Crete in Greece, and came up from the youth ranks of the local side Olympiakos Chersonissos. He started his professional career with the Greek Super Division club, PO Atsaleniou in 2011 where he spent three seasons.

He signed for APO Levadiakos in the 2014 season and racked up 117 appearances for the club across five seasons. The forward has played his entire career in Greece except for a season on loan with Cyprus club Olympiakos Nicosia. Giakoumakis has represented Greek clubs Atromitos, Veria NPS, PAS Lamia, and Ionikos Nikeas in his career.

Speaking about the signing, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said,“Petros fits the profile of the striker we were looking for the remainder of the season. He is an experienced campaigner and I hope that he can bring quality to the field. I wish the player the best wishes for the season and he brings success for the club.”

Punjab FC are currently eighth in the ISL table with 18 points and will face NorthEast United in their next fixture tomorrow in Guwahati.

Formerly known as Minerva Punjab, the club was acquired by RoundGlass Sports Pvt. Ltd in April 2020 and finished runners-up in the I-League in their first season. Punjab FC won the I-League in the 2022-23 season with a 4-0 win over Rajasthan United in March 2023 to secure the I-League title and earned promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24. They retained the place in ISL 2024-25 by finishing 8th in their first season.