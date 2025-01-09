DDI Unveils Leadership Skills Insightssm To Give Leaders Real-Time, Unbiased Feedback

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
15
Competency-Based
Assessments
Accelerate
Development
With
Personalized
Insights
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DDI ,
a
global leadership
company,
today
unveiled
its Leadership Skill
InsightsSM assessments, now included with all
DDI Leadership
Development Subscriptions. Drawing on 50+ years of research and expertise, this
assessment transforms how organizations develop leaders by providing real-time, accurate data to target skill gaps and boost performance.
Unlike a self-assessment, Leadership Skills InsightsSM goes beyond perceptions, providing accurate, unbiased data for personalized development plans. These competency-based assessments evaluate leaders' practical knowledge in applying skills in real-world scenarios. The result is focused feedback on key strengths and areas for growth, covering 15 behavioral competencies like Aligning Performance for Success, Creating a Culture of Trust, Delegation and Empowerment, Resolving Conflict and more. Each assessment takes under 10 minutes to complete and gives leaders clear next steps for further development. Leadership Skills InsightsSM integrates seamlessly into leadership programs or with curated "learning playlists"
included in a DDI subscription.
"Assessments are powerful tools for growth and development, offering leaders personalized insights and feedback that are truly actionable," said Verity
Creedy, VP of Product Management at DDI. "Our
latest
innovation
shifts
the
focus
of
assessments
from evaluation
to
growth, enhancing
leadership
capabilities
for
skills
needed
today
and
the future.
It
also
provides
HR
teams
with flexible
and
scalable
solutions
to
address the
unique needs of
every leader."
In today's dynamic business landscape, leaders are expected to do more, faster and often with fewer resources. Yet, many leaders aren't given the feedback they need to know what's working and what's not. Research from DDI's
2023
Global
Leadership
Forecast reveals 45% of leaders want more assessment to inform development. Leadership Skills InsightsSM helps to address these challenges by providing:
Real-Time Awareness To Drive Behavior Change: Objective and focused feedback enables leaders to improve their skills, helping them respond more critically to changing strategies and increasing expectations.
Personalized Development at Scale: Group data equips LCD teams to design impactful, tailored programs that engage leaders and ensure buy-in.
Empowered Growth: Leaders gain valuable insights into their strengths and areas for improvement, fostering meaningful and actionable development.
With
their
results
from
Leadership
Skills Insights
SM,
leaders
can
use
a
variety
of
available tools
in
a
DDI
subscription-including
online courses,
AI-scored
simulations,
job
aids
and more-to
continue
building
and
applying
skills on
the
job.
"It's valuable to [assess] scenarios that are not happening yet...so I understand the way I might act. It gives me learnings and insights," said one leader in the U.S. healthcare industry.
Another leader
from
a
global
retailer
shared,
"The
feedback
with
strengths
and
areas
of improvement
was
so
helpful. It
was
an
eye-opener."
Learn
more
about
Leadership
Skills
Insights SM.
About
DDI
DDI is a global leadership consulting firm that helps organizations hire, promote and develop exceptional
leaders.
From
first-time
managers
to
C-suite
executives,
DDI is by leaders' sides, supporting them in every critical moment of leadership. Built on five decades
of
research
and
experience
in
the
science of
leadership,
DDI's evidence-based assessment and development solutions enable millions of leaders around the world to succeed, propelling their organizations to new heights. For more information,
visit ddiworld.
Media Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE DDI
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN09012025003732001241ID1109073166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.