DDI Unveils Leadership Skills Insightssm To Give Leaders Real-Time, Unbiased Feedback

15

Competency-Based

Assessments

Accelerate

Development

With

Personalized

Insights

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DDI ,

a

global leadership

company,

today

unveiled

its Leadership Skill

InsightsSM assessments, now included with all

DDI Leadership

Development Subscriptions. Drawing on 50+ years of research and expertise, this

assessment transforms how organizations develop leaders by providing real-time, accurate data to target skill gaps and boost performance.

Unlike a self-assessment, Leadership Skills InsightsSM goes beyond perceptions, providing accurate, unbiased data for personalized development plans. These competency-based assessments evaluate leaders' practical knowledge in applying skills in real-world scenarios. The result is focused feedback on key strengths and areas for growth, covering 15 behavioral competencies like Aligning Performance for Success, Creating a Culture of Trust, Delegation and Empowerment, Resolving Conflict and more. Each assessment takes under 10 minutes to complete and gives leaders clear next steps for further development. Leadership Skills InsightsSM integrates seamlessly into leadership programs or with curated "learning playlists"

included in a DDI subscription.

"Assessments are powerful tools for growth and development, offering leaders personalized insights and feedback that are truly actionable," said Verity

Creedy, VP of Product Management at DDI. "Our

latest

innovation

shifts

the

focus

of

assessments

from evaluation

to

growth, enhancing

leadership

capabilities

for

skills

needed

today

and

the future.

It

also

provides

HR

teams

with flexible

and

scalable

solutions

to

address the

unique needs of

every leader."

In today's dynamic business landscape, leaders are expected to do more, faster and often with fewer resources. Yet, many leaders aren't given the feedback they need to know what's working and what's not. Research from DDI's

2023

Global

Leadership

Forecast reveals 45% of leaders want more assessment to inform development. Leadership Skills InsightsSM helps to address these challenges by providing:



Real-Time Awareness To Drive Behavior Change: Objective and focused feedback enables leaders to improve their skills, helping them respond more critically to changing strategies and increasing expectations.

Personalized Development at Scale: Group data equips LCD teams to design impactful, tailored programs that engage leaders and ensure buy-in. Empowered Growth: Leaders gain valuable insights into their strengths and areas for improvement, fostering meaningful and actionable development.

With

their

results

from

Leadership

Skills Insights

SM,

leaders

can

use

a

variety

of

available tools

in

a

DDI

subscription-including

online courses,

AI-scored

simulations,

job

aids

and more-to

continue

building

and

applying

skills on

the

job.

"It's valuable to [assess] scenarios that are not happening yet...so I understand the way I might act. It gives me learnings and insights," said one leader in the U.S. healthcare industry.

Another leader

from

a

global

retailer

shared,

"The

feedback

with

strengths

and

areas

of improvement

was

so

helpful. It

was

an

eye-opener."

Learn

more

about

Leadership

Skills

Insights SM.

About

DDI

DDI is a global leadership consulting firm that helps organizations hire, promote and develop exceptional

leaders.

From

first-time

managers

to

C-suite

executives,

DDI is by leaders' sides, supporting them in every critical moment of leadership. Built on five decades

of

research

and

experience

in

the

science of

leadership,

DDI's evidence-based assessment and development solutions enable millions of leaders around the world to succeed, propelling their organizations to new heights. For more information,

visit ddiworld.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE DDI

