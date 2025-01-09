TMC Expels Leader Accused Of Conspiring For Murder Of Party Councillor In Malda (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 10 (IANS) The Trinamool (TMC) on Thursday officially announced the expulsion of party leader Narendra Nath Tiwari, who was arrested after being accused of conspiring in connection with the murder of Dulal Sarkar alias Babla, an MLA from the English Bazar Municipality in Malda district of West Bengal.

The announcement was made at a press at TMC's Malda district headquarters jointly addressed by the party's Malda district president Abdul Rahim Bakshi and English Bazar Municipality chairman Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury.

The decision to expel Tiwari was taken by the state leadership of TMC on Thursday morning which was conveyed to the party's district leadership immediately and the latter announced it officially in the afternoon.

Besides, being the TMC's Malda town president, Tiwari also holds the portfolio of the district president of the Hindi cell of the ruling party.

According to Chowdhury, the relationship between Tiwari and Sarkar had been bitter for quite some time and the expelled leader was determined to kill Sarkar.

Tiwari, one of the seven accused in the case, is currently in judicial custody.

The murder of Sarkar has revealed the notorious infighting within the TMC in Malda district.

Sarkar was attacked on January 2 morning while standing at a busy crossing in the area when three helmet-clad assailants arrived on a motorcycle, and one of them openly fired at him.

The first two bullets missed, but the third struck Sarkar in the head.

He was immediately rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital where he died.

Soon after the news of his murder surfaced, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held the district police responsible for not being able to prevent the murder of Sarkar and said that the tragedy took place due to the lackadaisical approach of the district police superintendent.