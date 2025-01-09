Sachin Pilot Demands Clarity From Rajasthan Govt On Recruitment Exams

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 10 (IANS) General Secretary and former Union Sachin Pilot, on Thursday, while targeting the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP in Rajasthan, demanded clarity on the state's stance regarding recruitment examinations.

Pilot also accused the state government of creating confusion and uncertainty.

"While Ministers hint at cancelling exams, the government tells the court it cannot proceed with cancellation. This indecisiveness is causing immense distress to the public. The government must stop delaying and communicate its decisions to the people," he said.

He demanded that there must be a clear and decisive policy.

The Rajasthan government on Thursday responded in the High Court and said that it cannot cancel the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination.

Speaking to the media at his residence on Thursday, Pilot criticised the state government's performance over the past year, saying that its decisions have sparked widespread public outrage.

He highlighted the recent cancellation of districts formed in the state, which has further fuelled discontent among the people.

"We will demand answers from the state government in the House on all these issues and will strongly voice the concerns of the public," he said.

"Referring to the plight of students, Pilot said, "The future of young candidates who have appeared for the exams is at risk. The government's lack of clarity has endangered their aspirations."

He further asserted that the state government must address these grievances during the upcoming Assembly session.

Pilot also pointed to delays in decisions related to SI recruitment and other examinations, emphasising that the prolonged uncertainty and indecision are causing confusion and frustration among the people.

"Many power centres have emerged within the government. Ministers say one thing, the government says another, and the public is caught in the middle," he added.

He called on the state government to clarify its stance and provide a coherent policy to address these pressing issues.