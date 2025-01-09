Public Consulting Group Joins ASTHO Public-Private Advisory Council To Address Critical Public Health Challenges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of State and Territorial Officials (ASTHO) has launched an Innovation Advisory Council (IAC), a multisector forum designed to drive collaboration between state and territorial health leaders and private sector executives.

Public Consulting Group's (PCG) Human Services Public Health team has been invited to serve on ASTHOʻs Innovation Advisory Council. Itta Johnson, MPH-Associate Manager, and Lillian Shirley, BSN, MPH, MPA-Senior Advisor will represent PCG on the council. The IAC will address critical public health challenges such as data modernization, healthcare access, and health security to foster transformative solutions through knowledge exchange and strategic partnerships.

"We are elated to join ASTHO's first Innovation Advisory Council!" said PCG Associate Manager Itta Johnson. "Working together with other private organizations alongside the states and territories will allow us to have a focused effort to take action as though the 'box' doesn't exist, developing the strategies needed to continue supporting the health of our communities."

PCG will collaborate on complex challenges such as bolstering the U.S. public health infrastructure, improving transparency in supply chains, and exploring opportunities for greater inter-sector cooperation. The IAC model prioritizes open communication, shared objectives, and the strategic alignment of resources to tackle essential public health priorities.

"PCG is proud to join the ASTHO Innovation Council," said PCG Senior Advisor Lillian Shirley. "This is a time of change, and we come together, public and private sectors, to design the most efficient and effective strategies to protect the health of the public."

The inaugural Innovation Advisory Council Roundtable was held in December to bring founding members of the IAC and ASTHO's Board of Directors together to discuss emerging public health trends and opportunities for innovation. Learn more about the Innovation Advisory Council .

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.-all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm is a member of a family of companies with experience in all 50 states, in Canada, and in Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit

.

About ASTHO

The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and Freely Associated States, and Washington, D.C., as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice. Learn more by visiting .

Media Contact

Alyssa Brown, Corporate Director of Communications and Public Relations

(617) 488-9084

[email protected]

SOURCE Public Consulting Group

