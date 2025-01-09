'India Is Not Neutral': PM Modi Speaks On War Crisis In Nikhil Kamath's Podcast Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi , who appeared on Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath-hosted podcast 'People by WTF', said that India is not neutral and is in favour of peace when it comes to war.

Modi made the remark when he was asked about the ongoing war scenario across the world.

In a podcast, when Nikhil Kamath asked if we should be worried about what is happening, considering that the whole world is heading towards war, Prime Minister Modi said,"In times of crisis, we have continuously said that we are not neutral, and we are in favour of peace."

This appearance on Nikhil Kamath's podcast marks PM Modi's debut.

In the over-2-minute video, which is in Hindi, Kamath said that he feels nervous sitting in front of Modi, adding,“It's a tough conversation for me.”

To which, PM Modi said that it was his first podcast, and added that he doesn't know how it will go with the audience.

The Zerodha co-founder also asked the Prime Minister if he could identify any such talent if youths want to become politicians.

Modi said that good people should keep coming into politics.“They should join politics with a mission, not ambition.”

Speaking about how his first term was different from the second term, Modi said that in the first term people were trying to understand him, and he was trying to understand Delhi.

Further, PM Modi also responded to a question when Nikhil Kamath said that as somebody who grew up in a middle-class South Indian family, it was told since childhood that politics is a 'dirty place' and it engraved in the psyche that is difficult to change.

Several social media users have reacted the post.

“Massive !! Really looking forward to this episode and this side of Modi Ji. I watched the episode with Mr. Birla and felt that Nikhil was nervous in that episode. This one will be another level,” said an X user.

“Wonderful looking forward to this,” said another.