Egypt's Chief Of Staff Meets With Uganda Defence Force Commander

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) General Ahmed Khalifa, Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, met with General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Commander of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), on Wednesday. The meeting, which took place at the of Defence headquarters, was also attended by a number of senior military leaders from both countries and the Ugandan military attaché in Cairo.

The meeting addressed the latest regional and international developments and their impact on the security and stability of the African continent. It also focused on ways to enhance and develop military cooperation between the armed forces of both countries.

General Khalifa expressed his pride in the strong relations between the Egypt and Uganda armed forces, highlighting the Egyptian military leadership's commitment to strengthening joint cooperation in various military fields.

General Kainerugaba, in turn, expressed the depth of the ties and relations between the peoples of Egypt and Uganda, commending Egypt's efforts to support security and peace on the African continent.





A formal reception was held for General Kainerugaba at the Ministry of Defence headquarters, where military bands played the national anthems of both countries.

Muhoozi met earlier with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.