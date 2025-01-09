Air Astana trip diverts to Aktau for emergency landing due to fuel tank malfunction

(MENAFN) An Air Astana flight traveling from Antalya, Turkey to Almaty, Kazakhstan made an emergency landing in the city of Aktau on Wednesday after a malfunction in the plane’s central fuel tank safety valve, local media reported.



According to the Kazinform news agency, citing a statement from Air Astana's press service, the Airbus A321 aircraft took off from Antalya in the early hours of Wednesday but was forced to divert to Aktau due to the technical issue. The malfunction in the fuel tank’s safety valve prompted the emergency landing, a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of everyone onboard.



The airline confirmed that the flight is expected to depart again on Thursday, once a necessary spare part arrives from Almaty. Passengers on the delayed flight are being taken care of, with meals provided and accommodations arranged at local hotels in Aktau while they await the next departure.



In addition to the diversion, Air Astana also informed the public via Telegram that 11 of its flights had been delayed at Almaty International Airport due to unfavorable weather conditions, further impacting the airline’s operations.

