New Social Commerce Platform Videoshops Set To Transform And Democratize Affiliate Retail

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The VideoShops is designed to disrupt and transform legacy affiliate retail challenges, which currently exclude hundreds of millions of individuals who are sharing products they love with audiences everyday, but have been unable to get approved and paid through affiliate programs, even though they influence sales. Every product in VideoShops marketplace is commissionable, which makes it fast and easy for anyone to shop, share and sell products they love through their own digital storefront and receive payment on the same day.

VideoShops has everything a brand needs to ignite online sales by turning shoppers into sellers, instantly. VideoShops' custom API seamlessly integrates with every eCommerce platform and enables any online merchant to sync their full product catalog, reviews and content to mirror their online storefront within the VideoShops Marketplace. The platform eliminates many of the pain points of today's affiliate retail system, including single-product redirect links, pre-approvals by merchants to be paid on sales, and long return windows on commission payouts. Instead, VideoShops powers a multi-brand unified cart and provides one unique shop link for each seller's storefront. Unlike existing affiliate structures, VideoShops does not require merchant approvals in order for account holders to receive commissions, meaning that users are paid the very same day, without having to wait for pre-approval by retailers.

"We built a platform that lets any brand create their own creator network by turning shoppers into sellers in under five minutes. It allows brands to pay anyone who influences a sale, and it allows anybody to shop or sell any product in our marketplace," said Nicole Winnaman, co-founder of VideoShops.

"You really want to lean into sharing with your friends, and you can target any demographic. It's personal and they're products you love. For brands that can't sustain going into retail, they're able to tap into that megaphone," said Abra Potkin, co-founder of VideoShops.

VideoShops currently offers over 250,000 top-shelf products in the beauty and wellness space. All pay 10-50% sales commissions to VideoShops users, who receive their money via Venmo the moment the transaction completes. VideoShops has gotten the attention and backing of some of the biggest investors in eCommerce, including Marc Lore (Wonder), Dick Costollo, Jeff Ubben, Alec Litowitz, Kevin Mayer and more.

Alex Rodriguez ("AROD"), businessman and former athlete, said: "As an investor, I seek out companies that disrupt the status quo and solve problems. VideoShops breaks down barriers for creators and brands, making it easier than ever to turn passion into profit. Abra and Nicole have created a platform that's reshaping the future of commerce."

"As a creative economy pioneer turned investor, I joined VideoShops as an advisor because I want every founder and brand to have an opportunity to bootstrap their customer community with a retail model that is business-friendly," said Lisa Stone, investor, co-founder and CEO of BlogHer, and COO of SheKnows Media. "VideoShops is a better investment of marketing dollars for brands and offers fantastic, fair returns for influencers AND founders as well. A triple-win!"

Alec Litowitz, Founder and Managing Director of Reimagined Ventures, said: "VideoShops has the power to revolutionize digital marketing. It democratizes influence by allowing anyone to earn income from their authentic recommendations, while also creating a new channel for brands to reach consumers."

About VideoShops

VideoShops was founded in 2021 by industry pioneers Abra Potkin and Nicole Winnaman.

The powerful female duo have worked together for over two decades packaging high profile partnerships for the industry's biggest influencers and brands. Abra and Nicole are serial entrepreneurs and award-winning creative executives, renowned for building and scaling eight-figure deals across both entertainment and technology industries. Their passion for entrepreneurship and innovation led them to co-found VideoShops.

