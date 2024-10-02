Egypt's President Al-Sisi Meets With Uganda Chief Of Defence Forces

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Chief of Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Egypt's Commander-in-Chief of the and of Defence and Military Production, General Abdel Megeed Saqr.

The Egyptian Presidency spokesperson said General Muhoozi Kainerugaba conveyed greetings and appreciation from Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to President Al-Sisi.

President Al-Sisi expressed his appreciation for President Museveni and lauded the historical relations between Egypt and Uganda. Both sides confirmed their mutual desire to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially in the military sphere.

Al-Sisi and Muhoozi Kainerugaba addressed regional and continental situations and ways to enhance joint cooperation and development efforts among African countries. The discussion focused on the Nile Basin countries, the Horn of Africa, and East Africa, with the goal of achieving the common interests of all African nations.

Also on Wednesday, General Ahmed Khalifa, Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, met with General Kainerugaba. The meeting, which took place at the Egyptian Ministry of Defence headquarters, was also attended by a number of senior military leaders from both countries and the Ugandan military attaché in Cairo.

The meeting addressed the latest regional and international developments and their impact on the security and stability of the African continent. It also focused on ways to enhance and develop military cooperation between the armed forces of both countries.

General Khalifa expressed his pride in the strong relations between the Egyptian and Ugandan armed forces, highlighting the Egyptian military leadership's commitment to strengthening joint cooperation in various military fields.

General Kainerugaba, in turn, expressed the depth of the ties and relations between the peoples of Egypt and Uganda, commending Egypt's efforts to support security and peace on the African continent.



In 2021, Uganda announced a military intelligence-sharing agreement with Egypt , according to a statement by the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF). The agreement was signed by the UPDF's Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and the Egyptian Intelligence Department.

“The fact that Uganda and Egypt share the Nile, cooperation between the two countries is inevitable because what affects Ugandans will in one way or another affect Egypt,” said Maj. Gen. Sameh Saber El-Degwi, a top Egyptian intelligence official who headed Cairo's delegation to Kampala, in the UPDF statement.