Impact Modifiers Global Market Outlook 2025 - Automotive Sector Drives 5.7% CAGR In Impact Modifiers

The Global Impact Modifiers was valued at USD 2024 in 5 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 2029 by 6.9 Billion, rising at a CAGR of 5.70%.

The report analyzes the types, applications and end-use industries for impact modifiers. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

In the report, the global market for impact modifiers is segmented by:



Type (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, acrylic impact modifiers, acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, methacrylate-butadiene-styrene, ethylene propylene diene monomer, chlorinated polyethylene).

Application (PVC, nylon, PBT, engineering plastics).

End use (packaging, construction, consumer goods, automotive). Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Report Scope



Analyses of trends in the global market for impact modifiers, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis by resin type, application, end-use industry and region/country

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Analysis of patent activity, including key granted and published patents

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Profiles of leading companies:



3M



Arkema



BASF



DOW



Evonik Industries



Kaneka



Lanxess



LG Chem



Mitsubishi Chemical Group Mitsui Chemicals

