Impact Modifiers Global Market Outlook 2025 - Automotive Sector Drives 5.7% CAGR In Impact Modifiers

The Global Impact Modifiers market was valued at USD 2024 in 5 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 2029 by 6.9 Billion, rising at a CAGR of 5.70%.
The report analyzes the types, applications and end-use industries for impact modifiers. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
In the report, the global market for impact modifiers is segmented by:
Type (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, acrylic impact modifiers, acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, methacrylate-butadiene-styrene, ethylene propylene diene monomer, chlorinated polyethylene). Application (PVC, nylon, PBT, engineering plastics). End use (packaging, construction, consumer goods, automotive). Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa).
Report Scope
Analyses of trends in the global market for impact modifiers, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029 Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis by resin type, application, end-use industry and region/country Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses Analysis of patent activity, including key granted and published patents Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies Profiles of leading companies:
3M Arkema BASF DOW Evonik Industries Kaneka Lanxess LG Chem Mitsubishi Chemical Group Mitsui Chemicals
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 87
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $5 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $6.9 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.7%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Market Definition Factors Affecting the Selection of an Impact Modifier Importance of Impact Modifiers
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Drivers
Necessity of Engineering Plastics Use in the Automotive Sector Restraints
Highly Regulated Impact Modifier Industry Restrictions on PVC Products Opportunity
Development of Green Impact Modifiers for Bio-plastics Challenges
Compatibility Issues Competition from Substitutes
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
Regulatory Bodies Overseeing the Impact Modifier Industry
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
New Technologies Sustainable Biodegradable Impact Modifiers for Packaging Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6 Supply Chain of the Impact Modifier Industry
Supply Chain of the Impact Modifier Industry
Chapter 7 Market Segment Analysis
Market Analysis, by Type
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Acrylic Impact Modifiers (AIM) Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS) Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA) Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Chlorinated Polyethylene (CPE) Other Impact Modifiers Market Analysis, by Application
PVC Engineering Plastics Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Nylon Other Applications Market Analysis, by End-Use Industry
Packaging Automotive Construction Consumer Goods Other End-Use Industries Market Analysis, by Region
Company Profiles
3M Arkema BASF DOW Evonik Industries Kaneka Lanxess LG Chem Mitsubishi Chemical Group Mitsui Chemicals
