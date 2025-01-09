ES3TM Named Entertainment Merchandising Technology Solutions Company Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Charlie Millar, President of ES3TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Electronic Systems Software Solutions Inc. (ES3) is proud to announce its recognition as the Entertainment Merchandising Solutions Company of the Year in Canada by & Entertainment Business Review Magazine. This prestigious honor highlights ES3's groundbreaking INGAGE merchandising and advertising platform, which is redefining how brands connect with consumers through premium TV advertisements.This award recognizes ES3's stellar reputation, industry-leading innovation, and the trust it has built among customers and peers. Following an extensive evaluation by an expert panel of C-level executives, ES3's INGAGE platform stood out as a game-changer in the industry."We are honored to receive this award for our INGAGE platform," said Charlie Millar, President of ES3. "Our mission is to transform TV advertising by creating premium marketing and sales programs that deeply connect consumers with brands, enhancing the user experience while driving meaningful engagement."Revolutionizing TV AdvertisingThe INGAGE platform offers Pay TV and Connected TV providers a cutting-edge solution that delivers premium, interactive experiential brand engagement across platforms and operating systems. For advertisers, INGAGE provides a seamless way for viewers to explore products and services, take action, and make purchases-all from the largest screen in their homes: the TV.Each ad unit leverages a customizable template system that integrates brand designs and overlays, creating a truly immersive advertising experience. With INGAGE, brands can transform traditional TV ads into interactive campaigns that drive measurable results and enhance consumer engagement.Proven Results with Industry LeadersINGAGE's recent collaborations underscore its real-world effectiveness. Partnerships with brands like Warner Bros. Discovery and DIRECTV have delivered measurable results, such as the recent launch of a premium interactive brand experience for the movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. INGAGE enabled Warner Bros. Discovery to deliver engaging content across various TV platforms and Multichannel Video Programming Distributors (MVPDs) in both the U.S. and Canada.With decades of expertise, ES3 continues to lead the charge in entertainment merchandising technology, helping brands and advertisers connect with audiences in innovative ways. As the Entertainment Merchandising Technology Solutions Company of the Year, ES3 remains dedicated to advancing advertising experiences that surprise, delight, and drive action.About ES3TMES3 is the leader in interactive TV application experiences for TV. Over the past 22 years, ES3 has delivered leading interactive video products with top customers and brands through the most pivotal times in entertainment history. Over the years, ES3 has established customers relationships with Bell Canada, Bell Media, DIRECTV, AT&T, Comcast, Rogers, Microsoft, Intel, TiVo and many more.ES3 redefines the way brands connect with relevant audiences through immersive, experiential campaigns–driving discovery and conversion. ES3's one-of-a-kind interactive experiential ad marketing platform INGAGE, has been used by brands such as Game of Thrones, HBO, HBO Max, Discovery, Crave and more. ES3's fully programmed holiday events, such as Santa Tracker and Holiday Countdown are world renowned and are delivered to more than 27 million TV households in Canada and the US.ES3 connects businesses to relevant audiences and audiences to relevant brands through its Professional Services practice and its Subscription OnDemand programs. The company is one of the largest aggregators of subscription video on demand to pay television operators in the US and Canada, with over 18 catalogues and thousands of hours of exclusive content for distribution to pay tv under license.Be sure to visit to learn more.__________________________________________________________________________________________About Media and Entertainment Business ReviewFor queries visit ...All ES3 press inquiries should be directed to: ES3 Media Relations

