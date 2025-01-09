Lucid Bots CEO Andrew Ashur Shares Vision For AI-Powered Robotics And Smart Manufacturing At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CES Panel Members talking about Humans, Robots, Smart & Chain

Andrew Ashur, CEO of Lucid Bots at CES 2025

Sherpa Cleaning Drone Cleaning Brick Building and Windows

- Andrew Ashur, CEO and Founder of Lucid BotsCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Andrew Ashur , CEO of Lucid Bots, participated in a forward-thinking panel today at CES 2025, the world's most influential technology event. The panel, titled“In a Relationship: Humans, Robots, Smart Manufacturing & Supply Chain ,” explored how cobots, robots, and humans are working together to drive innovation in manufacturing and supply chain operations. The session took place on Wednesday, January 8, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, as part of the Robotics and Drones conference track. The discussion was moderated by Mike Oitzman, Senior Editor of The Robot Report , and featured a distinguished lineup of speakers:.Andrew Ashur, Founder and CEO of Lucid Bots, Inc..Rahul Garg, Vice President of Industrial Machinery, Siemens.Jay Iyengar, EVP, Chief Technology and Strategic Sourcing Officer, Oshkosh Corporation.Sally Miller, Global CIO, DHL Supply ChainDuring the panel, Ashur shared his insights on the evolving collaboration between humans and robots, emphasizing the role of Lucid Bots in advancing exterior maintenance with AI-powered robotic solutions. He also introduced the concept of Agentic AI, explaining how it enables Lucid Bots' products to not only perform tasks but also gather and leverage data to continuously improve efficiency and decision-making capabilities. He highlighted the Sherpa Drone and Lavo Bot as examples of how robotics can deliver measurable improvements in productivity, safety, and efficiency across industries.“Cobots and robotics are not just enhancing manufacturing and logistics – they're redefining the partnership between humans and technology,” said Ashur.“At Lucid Bots, we're committed to creating AI-driven solutions that empower industries while staying aligned with human values.”The panel addressed key topics, including the integration of robotics into supply chain management, the ethical considerations of AI in manufacturing, and the transformative potential of cobots to multiply output and productivity. Attendees left with actionable insights into how leading organizations are shaping the future of robotics and smart manufacturing.CES 2025 continues through January 10, with exhibits, panels, and keynote presentations showcasing cutting-edge technologies from around the world. Check out Lucidbots for more information about Lucid Bots' solutions for exterior cleaning and concrete construction applications.

