Ajman Tourism Development Department To Host Etihad Ajman Golf Championship

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The event aims to consolidate Ajman's status as a leading sports hub both regionally and internationally.

In the presence of H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of Ajman Development Department (ATDD); H.E. Eng. Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity; and George Saad, CEO of Zorah Development, ATDD announced that it will host the upcoming Etihad Ajman Championship. The announcement was made during a press held at Al Zorah Golf Club to introduce the championship and its key features.

Sponsored by Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), the event will be held on January 24 and 25 in Ajman, highlighting the ATDD's dedication to consolidating the stature of the Emirate as a leading tourist destination.

During the press conference, H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ATDD, said:“We are thrilled to host the Etihad Ajman Golf Championship, a reflection of our commitment to empowering youth through sports. This event not only encourages active participation but also strengthens community bonds by fostering meaningful interactions. At Ajman Tourism, we are dedicated to organizing and supporting sports initiatives that drive both local and international tourism. As a catalyst for sports tourism in the Emirate, ATDD continues to enhance Ajman's reputation as a premier destination catering to diverse tourism experiences.”

H.E. Eng. Yousef Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, said:“EtihadWE facilitate events and initiatives that promote the well-being of the nation, in line with our commitment to promote community practices and achieve corporate social responsibility objectives. By sponsoring the Etihad Ajman Golf Championship and partnering with ATDD, we aim to bolster institutional collaboration and streamline efforts for the nation's progress.”

The tournament will convene 120 distinguished players from across the UAE, who will compete for the championship trophy in a professional environment, where they can also connect with top local golfers and engage with golf enthusiasts. The event marks a pivotal milestone in ATDD's strategic efforts to bolster the Emirate's tourism sector by attracting local and international visitors who are keen to explore Ajman's cultural and historical landmarks, further consolidating its stature as a leading global tourist destination.

ATDD remains steadfast in its efforts to implement diverse initiatives aimed at empowering youth and nurturing local talents by honing their skills and promoting nationwide sports engagement, to reinforce Ajman's position as a premier sports tourism hub.