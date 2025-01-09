Emrill Energy And The Institute Of Real Estate Management Sign Strategic Mou To Promote Sustainability And Energy Efficiency

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Emrill Energy, a leading provider of management solutions in the UAE, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Management (IREM), a globally recognised association dedicated to advancing the real estate management profession, based in Chicago, USA.

The MoU was signed by Stuart Harrison, CEO of Emrill, and Dawn Carpenter, CPM, 2025 President of IREM. The MOU was further endorsed by IREM's 2025 President-Elect, Mindy Gronbeck, CPM.



The MoU underscores Emrill Energy and IREM's shared commitment to promoting best practices in energy efficiency and sustainability through education, collaboration, and innovative solutions. The collaboration will enable real estate professionals to access cutting-edge training programmes, workshops, and resources designed to drive sustainable change in building operations and asset management.

Harrison commented: 'This partnership marks a significant step forward in empowering real estate professionals to adopt sustainable practices. Together, we will provide the tools, training, and expertise required to create energy-efficient communities that align with the UAE's vision for a sustainable future.'

IREM will contribute its global expertise in real estate education by offering tailored training programmes and expert-led workshops to Emrill Energy's network. The partnership will also facilitate the exchange of resources and joint marketing initiatives, enhancing the impact of sustainability and energy management practices across the industry.

Emrill Energy's Associate Director, Shariq Ahmad, stated:“We look forward to working alongside IREM to bring practical sustainability into FM and energy management solutions.

Our goal is to empower professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to seamlessly integrate sustainable practices into their business operations, driving long-term value and positive environmental impact. Together, we aim to make sustainability a key focus in every aspect of FM and energy management business operations.”

IREM's spokesperson, Leah Misbin, Senior Director of International Programmes, added: 'Our collaboration with Emrill Energy is a testament to our commitment to fostering sustainable and innovative practices in real estate management. By combining IREM's global reach and Emrill Energy's regional expertise, we aim to create a transformative impact on the real estate sector.'

As part of the MoU, both organisations will organise a series of workshops and networking events designed to promote energy efficiency and sustainability. These initiatives will empower property managers and real estate professionals with the knowledge and skills required to reduce carbon footprints, optimise energy consumption, and deliver value to communities and stakeholders.

This partnership reflects Emrill Energy's commitment to innovation and sustainability, which has been consistently demonstrated through its transformative energy solutions and strategic collaborations with industry leaders. Past initiatives by Emrill Energy, such as the Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) model, have delivered measurable energy savings and reduced carbon footprints across numerous communities. Additionally, Emrill Energy's collaboration with regulatory authorities to implement energy efficiency policies and its educational workshops for property managers have set benchmarks for sustainable practices within the region. By aligning with IREM's mission to advance real estate management through education and advocacy, Emrill Energy aims to further contribute to the development of smarter, greener, and more efficient communities.