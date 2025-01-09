Deprived Of ‘Maiya Samman Yojana’ Aid, Beneficiaries Protest Outside DC Office In Jamshedpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jamshedpur, Jan 9 (IANS) Many women beneficiaries of the 'Maiya Samman Yojana' gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner's Office on Thursday and protested against the Hemant Soren-led JMM over non-payment of aid, as stipulated under the scheme. They shouted slogans, expressed resentment and called out the state administration for what they called 'step-motherly' against them.

Dozens of women claimed that they have been deprived of the monetary aid under the scheme and their multiple appeals and requests to the government officials are going unheard and unheeded.

On January 6, Jharkhand government disbursed the stipulated amount of Rs 1,000 into accounts of lakhs of women beneficiaries under the Maiya Samman Yojana, however, it didn't reach account of these women.

These women pursued many government offices regarding the same but the answer they got was that the website of Maiya Samman Yojana has been down since January 4.

Hundreds of angry women reached the Deputy Commissioner's office and demonstrated vigorously. They also tore down the banners and posters at the government office.

While raising slogans against the state government, they accused it as well as the officials of harassing them.

Most of the protesting women were residents of Prem Nagar, claimed one of them.

They justified their demonstration, asking“why they were left out in payment of funds, as promised under the scheme".

Several women claimed that they have been made to run from pillar to post but to no avail.

“We have been visiting government offices and seeking appointments with officials. Nobody is offering any help. We also tried applying via online process but it's not working,” said one of the protesting woman.

Another one said,“no officer is ready to listen to us".

Some alleged that many women have not received even a single rupee till now, whereas money was being given to two-three women of the same family.

The Maiya Samman Yojana was launched in August 2023, originally providing Rs 1,000 per month to women aged 18-50.

After the Hemant Soren-led JMM returned to power, the state government increased the monthly assistance to Rs 2,500 starting from December 2023.