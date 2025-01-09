عربي


Russia Seeks Objective Investigation Into AZAL Plane Crash, Says Kremlin

1/9/2025 8:11:56 AM

Akbar Novruz

Russia is committed to ensuring an "absolutely objective, impartial investigation" into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane near the Kazakh city of Aktau, according to Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president.

As reported by Azernews , citing TASS, Peskov stated: "The necessary instructions have been given to the investigative bodies <...> We are interested in an absolutely objective, impartial investigation in order to determine the causes of this disaster."

He also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have spoken by phone twice since the crash, with Putin expressing his apologies and regret for the incident. Peskov added, "It turns out that all necessary assistance and cooperation in the investigation of the causes of this accident is being provided."

On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane, owned by AZAL, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport while en route from Baku to Grozny.

AzerNews

