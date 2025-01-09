Russia Seeks Objective Investigation Into AZAL Plane Crash, Says Kremlin
Russia is committed to ensuring an "absolutely objective,
impartial investigation" into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines
(AZAL) plane near the Kazakh city of Aktau, according to Dmitry
Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president.
As reported by Azernews , citing TASS, Peskov
stated: "The necessary instructions have been given to the
investigative bodies <...> We are interested in an absolutely
objective, impartial investigation in order to determine the causes
of this disaster."
He also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have spoken by phone twice since
the crash, with Putin expressing his apologies and regret for the
incident. Peskov added, "It turns out that all necessary assistance
and cooperation in the investigation of the causes of this accident
is being provided."
On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane, owned by AZAL,
crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport while en route from Baku to
Grozny.
