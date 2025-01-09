2024 Review: Top 10 News Stories

(MENAFN- PRovoke) With the PR in constant throes of change, 2024 was jammed packed with big news, starting in January when WPP set a very high bar by announcing it would be merging BCW and Hill & Knowlton into a new megafirm, Burson.



Far and away the biggest industry news of the year,

the announcement was such a stunner that our first story on the merger drew nearly twice as many readers as any other PRovoke post last year - and had the proverbial legs that kept it front and center in the months that followed.

Our second most-read story broke roughly 11 months later in December, when Edelman announced it would be cutting 330 staffers as part of the implementation of a new, simplified business model.



In between, readers favored widely varied stories - LinkedIn's remove of a PR recruiter's fake employee profiles, Susan Howe being named Weber Shandwick's new CEO and the shockingly big FGS/KKR deal among them. Here's a look at the top 10 news stories of the year:

!. Hello Burson: WPP Merges BCW And H&K To Create $1bn PR Firm



For thousands in the PR business, January 25, 2024 was indeed a day to remember: WPP, in announcing it would be merging BCW and Hill & Knowlton, creating what could arguably be PR's largest player, threw industry order (and employees' peace of mind) for a loop. Our initial story covered the nuts and bolts of WPP merging its two largest firms including BCW's Corey duBrowa being named Burson's global CEO and H&K's AnnaMaria DeSalva's appointment as chairman of the new agency, whose revenues were expected to top $1 billion. The merger, part of WPP CEO Mark Read's“simplification” plan, created considerable scale in such sectors as healthcare and technology, and affected more than 6,000 people across 43 markets worldwide. Burson, named for PR pioneer Harold Burson, officially launched in July.

2. Edelman Lays Off 330 As It“Simplifies” Structure For Greater Integration



Our second biggest story of the year was a tough one, for none more so than the 330 Edelman employees who lost their jobs in December as part of the firm's restructuring - the largest single headcount cut the PR industry has seen in many years. Edelman's implementation of a new“simplified” business model affected roughly 5% of the firm's global workforce and saw the elimination of special brands

Edible (food), Salutem (health),and EGA (government affairs). CEO Richard Edelman said the move reflected the need for a more integrated approach bringing together corporate reputation, public affairs, and brand - especially for large clients.

3. LinkedIn Removes Fake Employee Profiles Tied To PR Recruitment Firm



In June, LinkedIn removed a number of profiles of individuals claiming to be employees of PR recruitment firm Phifer & Co. after determining the accounts were fake. The platform pulled the profiles after a PRovoke Media investigation raised questions about the authenticity of the profiles, which highlighted impressive careers at major companies - Omnicom, IPG, Publicis, Leo Burnett and P&G among them - and glowing testimonials from satisfied clients. The profiles (there were at least 11 of them) claimed that the individuals were based in New York, London and Beverly Hills and graduates of elite schools like Stanford, NYU Stern School of Business and King's College London. PRovoke Media also found that the pictures associated with these profiles appeared to be stock photos, taken from sites like Shutterstock and a Russian stock photo website. One profile featured a photo seemingly lifted from a skincare ad.



4. Susan Howe Named Weber Shandwick CEO As Gail Heimann Retires



In July, we learned that Weber Shandwick CEO Gail Heimann would be retiring after 28 years with the firm and that she'd be passing the torch to global president Susan Howe come November. Heimann's departure capped a five-year tenure as CEO of one of the world's largest PR firms, during which she guided the agency through the Covid pandemic and created The Weber Shandwick Collective, a network of 11 specialist firms with expertise in areas such as public affairs, healthcare and business consulting. Howe was well-primed to be Heimann's successor, having been with the agency for more than two decades, including three years as global president. Her appointment furthered Weber Shandwick's long tradition of selecting CEOs from within.



5. “Stunned At The Price”: Industry Reacts To FGS/KKR Deal

FGS Global's ability to sell itself on a "McKinsey-style rating", leading to KKR's August acquisition of WPP's 50.5% stake in FGS for a staggering $775 million, floored the industry - and furthered the notion that corporate and financial specialty firms could be worth substantially more than their counterparts serving other sectors. The deal was based on KKR's $1.7 billion valuation of FGS in keeping with a“McKinsey-style rating” (roughly x17 of its earnings) which is a far higher multiple than PR firms are typically valued on. Industry watchers said they believe there will be far-reaching ramifications. "[It's] clearly going to affect values in the strategic communications sector as a whole,” one agency leader said.

6Brodeur's Scott Beaudoin Loses Battle With Cancer

Scott Beaudoin was a champion of CSR and sustainability throughout his 20-year career, and it was with great sadness that we reported his death from cancer last January. At the time of his death, Beaudoin was an executive VP at Brodeur Partners, which called him“a leading voice in the marketplace on purpose-inspired brand building.” Beaudoin spent the last five years leading Brodeur's CSR & sustainability practice, which was new when he assumed the role.“His passing is terrible news and a terrible way to start the year, but I am trying to think of what Scott would say," Brodeur global CEO Andrea Coville said at the time. "He would say, why is this terrible? He would say go out there and make this the best year ever and make this world a better place.”



7. Allison Cirullo Leaves Edelman For Burson Global Role

Allison Cirullo's departure from Edelman after nearly 17 years for Burson was PRovoke Media's 7th most-read news story of the year, showing continued keen interest in all things related to the BCW and Hill & Knowlton Merger. Cirullo, who had been COO of Edelman's global brand practice, left her long-time employer to serve as Burson's global chair of consumer and brand.

She was also named North America chair of consumer and brand for the agency. Before serving as an Edelman COO, Cirullo held roles included managing director of US brand and managing director of Chicago brand



8. Don't Cry Wolf Winds Up As Founder Starts New Venture



In June, Don't Cry Wolf founder John Brown announced that he'd be winding down the B Corp agency he launched six years earlier due to financial woes in favor of launching a new consultancy, Feral Spirit, with DCW managing director Sara Collinge. In doing so, the duo's aim was to act as

a collective of senior consultants rather than under an agency model.

“The work has changed, whether it's how we work or what work we do,” Brown said.“Big chunks of our industry are becoming automated, and so the value of knowledge, experience, and creativity is increasing.”



9. Mark Read On Bring Back Burson:“AI Will Change The Rules Of The Road For PR Businesses

Days after announcing the merger of BCW and Hill & Knowlton, WPP CEO Mark Read spoke with PRovoke Media about the biggest challenges and opportunities of the move, from the impact of AI to client conflicts, talent and bringing back the Burson name to the PR industry. In the Q&A, Read explained his rationale for the merger.“Clients are looking for more strategic advice – strategic communications companies including FGS Global within WPP have demonstrated that – and global reach is important; both agencies have a complementary footprint. And AI and technology will change some of the rules of the road for PR businesses, so the merger is a combination of building an agency that will grow more quickly and have resources to invest in these new areas, and frankly so we can hire a particular type of talent – top senior counsel – that clients want,” he said.

10. Burson Names Regional Leaders While H&K Global President Departs



BCW and Hill & Knowlton naming their first round of Burson regional leaders - which coincided with H&K global president Richard Millar leaving the firm - was our 10th biggest story of the year, bringing to four the number of Burson-related news stories on our 2024 Top 10 list. The February post included the appointments of BCW's Kristine Boyden and Scott Wilson as CEOs of the Americas and EMEA respectively, after holding the same roles at BCW. PRovoke Media also revealed that Millar - who has been H&K's global president since 2018 - was leaving the agency after 20 years, during which he served as CEO of Europe and the UK among other roles.

















